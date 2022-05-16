Anita Sehgal Elected to the Board of Directors

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the largest and fastest growing platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced that Anita Sehgal has been elected to the Board at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

"I am honored to have been elected to the Board,” states Ms. Sehgal. "Holley has a tremendous legacy and is world-renowned to automotive enthusiasts. I look forward to participating in the next chapter of Holley’s growth story.”

Ms. Sehgal currently serves as the Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications for the Houston Astros, LLC, a Major League Baseball franchise. She also serves on the Boards of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA), a sporting goods, fitness, and recreation equipment manufacturer based in Evansville, Indiana, and Reitman’s Canada Ltd. (TSX-V: RET), a publicly traded Canadian retailing company specializing in women’s clothing. Ms. Sehgal earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Marketing and Human Resources from the University of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

"Anita brings a wealth of experience in consumer engagement, branding, and digital marketing to Holley,” commented Tom Tomlinson, Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome her insights while we continue on our journey of expanding the largest and most engaging platform for automotive enthusiasts.”

Ms. Sehgal replaces Ms. Gina Bianchini, who did not seek re-election to the Board this year. "Gina’s counsel and participation in our inaugural year as a publicly traded company was greatly appreciated,” said Matt Rubel, Chairman of the Board of Holley Inc. "We thank Gina for her service and wish her the best in all her endeavors.”

About Holley Inc.

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

