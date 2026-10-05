Anixa Biosciences Aktie

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WKN DE: A2N6ZF / ISIN: US03528H1095

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05.10.2026 16:02:23

Anixa Biosciences Reports Stable Disease In Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Trial

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) on Monday announced that the first patient in the current dose cohort of its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating FSHR-targeted CAR-T therapy for recurrent ovarian cancer showed stable disease 90 days after treatment.

The patient was treated in the fifth dose cohort with 1×107 CAR-positive cells per kilogram following lymphodepletion, representing the highest dose evaluated in the study to date.

No dose-limiting toxicities have been observed among patients treated in the trial so far.

The Phase 1 study is evaluating liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, a CAR-T therapy targeting follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR), which is expressed on ovarian cancer cells but has limited expression in healthy tissues.

The trial is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of lira-cel and evaluate preliminary signs of efficacy across escalating dose levels in adult women with recurrent ovarian cancer who have progressed after at least two prior therapies.

Anixa said multiple patients in the trial have survived for more than one year following treatment, including one patient who has survived for more than two years.

Correlative studies evaluating the presence and durability of CAR-positive cells are ongoing as the company continues to evaluate lira-cel at the current and future dose levels.

The Phase 1 trial is being conducted at Moffitt Cancer Center and is registered under ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT05316129.

ANIX has traded between $2.32 and $ 5.46 over the past year. Currently, ANIX is trading at $2.94, down 0.17%.

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