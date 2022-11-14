Anker doubles down on power and portability with the ultra-high-capacity Anker PowerHouse 767 (GaNPrime 2048Wh | 2400W)

The world's first portable power station to leverage GaN technology provides more power per charging cycle

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand (1), today announced the pre-sale availability of the Anker PowerHouse 767 (GaNPrime™ PowerHouse 2048Wh), the industry's first portable power station to incorporate GaN technology for a longer lasting battery life and overall lifespan.

Anker's new PowerHouse 767 is the world's mostefficient, longest-lasting and most portable power station ever designed, capable of delivering hours of emergency power during blackouts and on-demand power while living off-the-grid.

Efficient with GaNPrime

Through integrating GaN (GaNPrime) technology, the PowerHouse 767 delivers a more efficient and long-lasting power solution:

More power per charging cycle : Each time a power station gets used, energy is lost in the form of heat. But GaNPrime is a much more efficient technology (96% compared to 88-91% industry standard), allowing users to go longer in between charging cycles.

: Each time a power station gets used, energy is lost in the form of heat. But GaNPrime is a much more efficient technology (96% compared to 88-91% industry standard), allowing users to go longer in between charging cycles. Longer lifespan : Because GaNPrime emits less heat, the electronic components of the power station remain up to 30°C/86°F cooler than non-GaN. This protects both connected devices and the power station itself, resulting in a longer lifespan.

: Because GaNPrime emits less heat, the electronic components of the power station remain up to 30°C/86°F cooler than non-GaN. This protects both connected devices and the power station itself, resulting in a longer lifespan. Sustainable: The efficiency achieved by GaNPrime technology reduces energy loss by 60%, making the 767 a more sustainable power source.

"When you're dealing with a power outage or camping for an extended period of time, every watt counts," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "With GaNPrime, you get more energy per charge out of the 767 power station. And we've made some smart upgrades to the design of the PowerHouse 767 to make it even easier to pull and use on tough terrain."

Long-Lasting with InfiniPower™

InfiniPower is Anker's proprietary technology developed specifically for power stations. Integrating four key features, power stations with InfiniPower are built to last more than 10 years, even with constant use at home or outdoors.

EV-class LiFePO4 batteries : Rated to maintain 100% capacity for up to 3,000 full charging cycles, 6x the industry average (that's approximately 10 years of every day use!)

: Rated to maintain 100% capacity for up to 3,000 full charging cycles, 6x the industry average (that's approximately 10 years of every day use!) Industrial-grade electronic components : Last up to 50,000 hours, 6x longer than competitors

: Last up to 50,000 hours, 6x longer than competitors Unibody impact-resistant design : Drop-proof, shock-proof, able to withstand years of heavy usage at homes and outdoors.

: Drop-proof, shock-proof, able to withstand years of heavy usage at homes and outdoors. Smart temperature control system: Monitors temperature 100 times per second, prolonging the life of the power station and protecting connected devices.

Bring it Everywhere

The 767 puts the "portable" in "portable power station." The 767 can be transported with ease thanks to its innovative "suitcase design" with an extendable, ergonomic EasyTow™ handle and large, durable wheels designed to navigate rocky, outdoor surfaces.

Ultra-Powerful

The 767 boasts a massive capacity of 2048Wh that can double to 4096Wh with the 760 Expansion Battery. With 2400W AC power, the 767 can power nearly all essential electronic equipment for days, including home appliances, camping equipment, power tools and mobile devices. When adventure calls, the new NEMA TT-30R AC outlet provides power and convenience to RV appliances for comfort on the road. Smart AC sockets intelligently detect whether a plug is inserted and automatically turn off if no plug is detected within 15 minutes.

Pair the 767 with up to five 531 Solar Panels (200W) for 1000 max solar output, capable of recharging the 767 to 100% capacity in as little as 2.5 hours. The 531 panels are designed with a unique stand that can be adjusted at three different angles to capture direct rays for an optimized charge.

Smart Control with the Anker app

Enjoy handheld control of the 767 with the ability to turn output ports on and off from a distance thanks to the new Anker app. And because it is Bluetooth-enabled, users don't need to worry about spotty or non-existent Wi-Fi connectivity. Capabilities include:

Real-time input and output visuals

Battery health status

Helpful recharge reminders

Customized recharging speeds

AC and screen timing periods

4x AC outlets (Total 2400W Max output power/2048Wh capacity)

NEMA TT-30 AC outlet (for RV)

3x USB C 100W PD

2x USB A ports (12W each)

2x carport (120W each)

AC input 1440W

Max solar power 1000W

Dimensions/Weight: 52.5 x 25 x 39.5 cm / 20.7 x 15.5 x 9.8 in -- 30.5 kg / 67.2 lb

XT-60 output: 200W

Dimensions: 57 x 60.2 x 6cm / 22.4 x 23.7 x 2.36 inch (folded); 60.2 x 213 x 20cm / 83.9 x 22.4 x 2.36 inch (unfolded)

Weight: 9.2 kg / 20.2 lbs

Dimensions: 44.3 x 23.8 x 26.8 cm / 17.4 x 9.4 x 10.5 inch

Weight: 20.7kg/45.6lbs

2048Wh capacity

Anker 767 Product Specifications:Anker 531 Solar Panel Specifications:Anker 760 Expansion Battery Specifications:Price & Availability

The Anker PowerHouse 767 will be available for pre-order today in the United States on Anker.com with a special early-bird discount. It will be available for general retail purchase beginning December 5th on Anker.com and Amazon.com for $2,199.

Additional press materials, including product images, can be found here.

About Anker PowerHouse

Developed by the world's #1 mobile charging brand, Anker's PowerHouse line provides reliable, portable power not just for the home, but wherever power is needed. Anker PowerHouse utilizes industry-leading technology introduced by Anker, most notably GaNPrime, to bring unparalleled efficiency and longevity to its products. Thinking critically about the future of clean energy, Anker leads the way in providing clean power and charging solutions for its customers, as seen across the entire line of PowerHouse models and accessories. Learn more about Anker Powerhouse at www.anker.com/portable-power-stations.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

(1) Data source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., measured in terms of retail sales value in 2020, based on research conducted in 11-2021. Brands are defined as mobile charging brands if more than 75% of their retail sales are contributed by mobile phone charging products. Mobile phone charging products include chargers, wireless chargers, power banks, and charging cables, and these accessories can also be used for other consumer electronics devices.

