|
26.10.2022 15:00:00
Anker unveils the 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe, a compact and cleverly designed charging station
A foldable, palm-sized wireless charging station with fast charging for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand(1), today announced the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe, a sleekly designed wireless charging station made to simultaneously charge iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. This is Anker's first product to receive the official Made for MagSafe certification.
Key Features
- 3-in-1 Charging: Features an ergonomic design that allows users to conveniently charge their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, all at once.
- Fast Charging for iPhone and Apple Watch: Includes fast wireless charging of up to 15W for iPhone with an additional magnetic fast charging module that charges Apple Watch Series 7/8/Ultra from 0-75% in just 45 minutes.
- Palm-sized and portable: Folds to just over 2-square inches, making it perfect for both home and travel with a pop out shelf for charging an Apple Watch.
- Versatile viewing angles: The sleek, foldable design allows for versatile iPhone charging in both portrait and landscape orientation.
"We're very excited about the design of the the 3-in-1 Cube," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "From a practical standpoint, it is portable and travel-friendly without being in any way limited in features. It's the perfect charging accessory for both home and hotel."
Price and availability
The 3-in-1 Cube is available in the US today at Apple retail stores and online on Anker.com and Apple.com, $149.95. It will also be available on Apple.com and in Apple retail stores in the UK and DE.
Tech Specs
Product Dimension
Product Weight
Total Wattage
Input
Output
2.36" L x
14.46 oz
30W
12V or 15V, 30W
MagSafe Charger for iPhone - 15W
AirPods Charger - 5W
Apple Watch Charger - 5W
Compatibility
iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus/ iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro/ iPhone 13 Pro Max/ iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro/ iPhone 12 Pro Max/ iPhone 12 mini
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch Series 1-8/Ultra
AirPods Pro 2/AirPods Pro/AirPods 2nd and 3rd Gen
Additional details about the new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe can be found at https://www.anker.com/products/y1811.About Anker
Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. Anker kick-started the GaN (Gallium Nitride) revolution in 2018 by introducing the first commercially available GaN-powered fast charger. Today, Anker has continued to innovate in the charging space by introducing new charging accessories for virtually all mobile devices. This includes wall plugs, solar and wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, and high-capacity portable power stations. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com.
About Anker Innovations Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
PR Contact
mary.woodbury@anker.com (USA)
lorna.smith@anker.com (UK)
robert.berg@anker.com (DE)
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anker-unveils-the-3-in-1-cube-with-magsafe-a-compact-and-cleverly-designed-charging-station-301659692.html
SOURCE Anker Innovations
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX klettert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Donnerstagshandel zu. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste abschütteln. Anleger in den USA konnten sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen. Die asiatischen Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.