Ankura Expands Construction Disputes and Advisory Practice in Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura" or the "Company"), an independent global expert and advisory services firm, announced today the expansion of its European Construction Disputes and Advisory (CD&A) practice with new hires in Germany. This marks another step in the Firm's strategic international growth strategy, following a series of noteworthy announcements including the opening of the Firm's first office in Germany, the expansion of the Firm's Turnaround and Restructuring practice into Europe with the establishment of its team in London, and the expansion of the Firm's Data and Technology practice in London, Dubai, India, and Hong Kong.

The Germany based CD&A team will be led by Senior Managing Director, Volker Schmitz. Volker brings more than 20 years of experience as both a construction expert and advisor, having been retained as an expert on matters of quantum and delay. His team and the existing German Capital Projects Advisory team will work closely together to provide the highest level of support to clients at all stages of the construction project lifecycle.

"The team will offer practical advice and expert opinion to help clients assess and mitigate the risks inherent in the construction industry," said Steve Pitaniello, Global Head of Construction Disputes and Advisory. "Adding these skilled professionals to our deep bench will strengthen our work in the region and further reinforces the breadth and depth of our service offerings in the region and globally."

"We are delighted to welcome a number of new talented professionals to our European Construction Disputes and Advisory practice," said Simon Michaels, Chairman for EMEA and APAC. "Our growing roster of experts is what attracts the industry's best talent. Volker has a great reputation in the marketplace and is an excellent addition to our growing CD&A team."

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to change, risk, disputes, finance, performance, distress, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,700 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivaled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, www.ankura.com.

