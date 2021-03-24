Ankura Expands Global Presence with Key Forensics Hires in Hong Kong

Nick Robinson and Marie Gervacio Join Hong Kong Office as Senior Managing Directors

HONG KONG, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura" or the "Company"), a global provider of a broad range of consulting services, announced today that Nick Robinson and Marie Gervacio have joined the Hong Kong office as Senior Managing Directors in the Global Risk, Forensics & Compliance practice. These new hires mark Ankura's ongoing strategic investment in expanding its client offerings in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

"I am delighted to welcome Nick and Marie to our Hong Kong office," said Steven Richards, Senior Managing Director and Risk, Forensics and Compliance (RF&C) Global Business Group Leader at Ankura. "Nick and Marie bring broad expertise and leadership talent to our deep bench of experienced professionals, while also strengthening RF&C's financial services and anti-money laundering offering."

"As the number of client engagements in this critically important region grows, their skills in risk, compliance and fraud investigation will provide tremendous value to clients and allow us to build upon this increased momentum," said Simon Michaels, Ankura's Chairman of EMEA and APAC. "The addition of Nick and Marie exemplifies RF&C's ongoing commitment to invest in the APAC region."

Mr. Robinson is a forensic practitioner with over 30 years' experience helping clients manage a wide range of integrity issues across challenging markets. He has experience in handling both reactive (crisis) and proactive matters for clients across diverse industry sectors, and he has led large, multijurisdictional investigations and regulatory reporting. Mr. Robinson served in the Royal Hong Kong Police for 11 years, where he attained the rank of Detective Senior Inspector with the Commercial Crime Bureau.

"I'm excited to join forces with Ankura's widely experienced team," said Mr. Robinson. "The collaborative culture at our firm allows us to build upon our best-in-class risk and compliance capabilities for our clients as we continue to navigate highly complex issues in the industry."

Ms. Gervacio has more than 20 years of consulting and audit experience in the financial services industry and has served clients throughout Asia-Pacific, leading several large-scale international banking projects across the region. She primarily focuses on risk and control, governance, fraud and financial crime. Ms. Gervacio has advised and managed regulatory compliance for global financial institutions. She frequently shares her industry insights at events and panels at industry body forums and client workshops in Hong Kong and the surrounding region.

"Ankura's robust experience in the market and impressive roster of knowledgeable professionals position us to continue to strategically expand our client offerings and geographic presence in a growing region for the firm," said Ms. Gervacio. "I'm pleased to begin working with my colleagues to provide practical effective solutions to mitigating risk for our clients."

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is a global provider of a broad range of consulting services in the areas of disputes and economics, data and technology, risk, forensics and compliance, turnaround and restructuring, strategy and performance and in transactions and operations advisory. We help clients protect, create, and recover value. Ankura has over 1,500 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

