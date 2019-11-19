Anna Marie Szalan is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Marie Szalan is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for contributions in Manufacturing and as Vice President of Edco Industries Inc., a Plastic Injection Molding/Custom Injection Molding Company.

As Vice President, Ms. Szalan oversees Edco Industries' manufacturing and the overall well-being of the business. She has worked in this position for over forty years, starting in accounting, quickly moving up the ladder. Eventually, she began purchasing raw materials and learning to quote jobs. Boasting over forty years of experience in her field, her areas of expertise include accounting, purchasing, and quoting.

Established in 1978, Edco Industries Inc. has been designing, manufacturing, assembling, and packaging quality injection molded products and structural foam products. They offer services nationally to companies of all sizes. Leading architects, designers, contractors, and real estate developers request Edco Industries' services for major products, including residential, commercial, retail, institution, hospitality and entertainment. A successful business, they have been recognized by TOP 50 Diversity Businesses in Connecticut, Best of Bridgeport-Plastic Injection Molding in 2011 and 2015, Top 50 Div 2000.com in 2001, and TOP 100 Women Owned Businesses in Connecticut in 2008 and 2010. In September 2019, Women of the Month recognized Ms. Szalan.

In recognition of academic achievements, Ms. Szalan trained under a CPA for four years and completed online courses.

Ms. Szalan is an esteemed member of the Women in Power Association, an organization that recognizes women's prestige or influence in their profession and industry.

In her free time, Ms. Szalan enjoys traveling, gardening, and spending time with her son and two daughters. In the future, she plans to empower and encourage other women to pursue a career in plastics, as the field has been a male-dominated industry. She enjoys her current role and continues to grow Edco Industries.

