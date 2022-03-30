30.03.2022 20:11:00

Anna Netrebko Condemns the War on Ukraine

LONDON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commenting on the war,Anna Netrebko said:"I expressly condemn the war on Ukraine and my thoughts are with the victims of this war and their families. My position is clear. I am not a member of any political party nor am I allied with any leader of Russia. I acknowledge and regret that past actions or statements of mine could have been misinterpreted. In fact, I have met President Putin only a handful of times in my entire life, most notably on the occasion of receiving awards in recognition of my art or at the Olympics opening ceremony. I have otherwise never received any financial support from the Russian Government, and live and am a tax resident in Austria.  I love my homeland of Russia and only seek peace and unity through my art. After taking my announced break, I will resume performing in late May, initially in Europe."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anna-netrebko-condemns-the-war-on-ukraine-301514108.html

SOURCE Anna Netrebko

