Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Investor Update Call

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) ("Annaly” or the "Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to provide an update on the Company and recent market conditions.

Participants may access the call by dialing the numbers provided below and requesting the "Annaly Investor Update Call.” An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public at www.annaly.com.

Call-in Number: U.S. Toll Free 844 735 3317 International 412 317 5703 Webcast www.annaly.com

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.

Conference Call Replay: U.S. Toll Free 877 344 7529 International 412 317 0088 Passcode 10140455

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Until the closing of its announced internalization transaction, Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

