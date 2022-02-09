09.02.2022 22:42:44

Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $388.60 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $841.71 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $413.16 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $388.60 Mln. vs. $841.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Annaly Capital Management IncShsmehr Nachrichten