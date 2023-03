Annaly Capital Management vs. AGNC: Which Stock has the More Sustainable Dividend?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) have become popular stocks since the pandemic due to their high dividend yields.Annaly currently has an annual dividend yield of more than 17%, while AGNC's is about 13%. These yields are so good that if you put your money into either stock for a year, your returns will beat the broader market on average.But the rule for dividends is that if the yield looks too good to be true, then it probably is. With that said, let's take a look at which mREIT has the more sustainable dividend.