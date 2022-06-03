Annexus Health Surpasses $2 Billion in Financial Assistance Awards Processed

In tandem with this significant milestone, Annexus Health is reorganizing its leadership team to have an even greater impact on patients and their families

SEWICKLEY, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced that over $2 billion in patient financial assistance has been processed through its workflow platform, AssistPoint®, since 2018, helping patients nationwide access lifesaving care while easing the financial burden on them and their families.

This milestone comes just one year after Annexus Health hit $1 billion in financial assistance processed through AssistPoint®—an indicator of both the company's exponential growth and its monumental impact on patients.

The dramatic increase in assistance processed over the past year is due in part to the strong market response to the 2021 launch of Adparo®, the Annexus Health services division. The Adparo®team of experienced financial counselors leverages AssistPoint® to enhance the overall patient access workflow for provider organizations, thus helping to secure more financial assistance for more patients.

"Fueled by focus and determination, the last twelve months have shown our presence and impact in the marketplace," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier. "Reaching $2 billion in assistance is a direct result of an incredible team effort inspired by a unified mission to make a generational impact on the lives of patients and their families."

Due to its rapid growth and expansion, Annexus Health has made several recent additions to its leadership team: David Meier has joined the company as Vice President of Technology Operations; Katy Wile has joined as Vice President of Product Delivery; Safiya Tisdell, who previously served as Senior Director of Adparo®, is now Vice President of Adparo®; Laurie Travisano, previously Senior Director of Provider Solutions, is now Vice President of Provider Solutions; and Brett Olson, previously Vice President of Business Development, is now Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Client Services.

The company has also established an executive leadership team. This team includes Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joe Baffone, Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier, Chief Financial Officer John Lemkey, Chief Technology Officer Scott Mullins, and recently promoted Chief People Officer Amanda Hauskins. Searches are currently underway for a Chief Operations Officer and a Chief of Service Delivery, both of whom will join the executive leadership team.

"As the leading innovator of comprehensive, provider-centric tools for managing the patient access journey, execution is key to our continued growth and success in helping patients get the care and support they deserve," said Joe Baffone. "The reorganization of our leadership teams will serve our hyper growth, product expansion, and strategic collaborations to ensure we are keeping pace with executing the Annexus Health mission, vision, and cultural desires to better our organization, people, users, and customers."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

