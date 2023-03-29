Announcement

PayPoint Plc

On 23 November 2021, Paypoint confirmed that Ofgem, the energy regulator, had accepted its voluntary commitments to address the concerns raised in Ofgem’s Statement of Objections received on 29 September 2020.

PayPoint has recently received ‘letter before action’ correspondence from a small number of market participants relating to the issues addressed by these commitments, which were accepted by Ofgem as a resolution of its concerns. PayPoint has reviewed this correspondence and intends to respond robustly whilst continuing to take appropriate legal advice.

Since November 2021, in a timetable agreed with Ofgem, PayPoint has made contact with its energy sector clients to waive the rights of exclusivity in its agreements, consistent with these voluntary commitments. In that time, PayPoint has also successfully re-tendered on a non-exclusive basis with a number of its clients in the energy sector.



PayPoint plc FGS Global Nick Wiles, Chief Executive (Mobile: 07442 968960) Rollo Head Alan Dale, Finance Director (Mobile: 07778 043962) James Thompson (Telephone: 0207 251 3801) Email: PayPoint-LON@fgsglobal.com)

