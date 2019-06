Announcement from Matra Petroleum’s continuing annual general meeting

At the continuing annual general meeting ("AGM”) of Matra Petroleum AB, that was held today on 13 June 2019, the following matters were addressed:



Election of the board of directors and remuneration

At the AGM that was held on 23 May 2019, it was resolved that all items regarding election of directors should be postponed to a continuing general meeting that was held today on 13 June 2019.

Since no proposal regarding directors was presented at the continuing meeting, no resolution was passed regarding election of the board of directors and remuneration. Maxim Barskiy remains as a registered director of the board.

For further information please contact:

Maxim Barskiy, CEO, Matra Petroleum AB

Tel.: +46 8 611 49 95

Investor Relations

Email: IR@matrapetroleum.com

Website: www.matrapetroleum.com

This information is information that Matra Petroleum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 13 June 2019, at 16:30 CET.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Telephone: +46 (0) 85 03 01 550

E-mail: info@mangold.se

Matra Petroleum AB (publ) | Eriksbergsgatan 10 | Box 7292 | 103 90 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-611 4995 | web: www.matrapetroleum.com | Email: ir@matrapetroleum.com

About Matra Petroleum

Matra Petroleum AB (publ) is a Swedish independent oil and gas exploration and production company operating in the United States, where the company owns and operates 170 leases, covering an area of 45,640 net acres in the Panhandle region in Texas. Matra’s proved oil and gas reserves amount to approximately 22.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Matra Petroleum's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North in Sweden under the symbol MATRA. Mangold Fondkommission AB is Certified Adviser (www.mangold.se Tel: +46 (0) 8 50 30 1550, Email: CA@mangold.se).

Attachment