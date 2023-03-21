|
21.03.2023 15:11:18
Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
21 March 2023
Company Announcement No 03/2023
Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors
Pursuant to announcement no 1172 of 31 October 2017 regarding Major Shareholders, The BANK of Greenland hereby announces, that the Board of Directors have received unqualified Powers of Attorney for use on The BANK of Greenland’s ordinary general meeting March 28, 2023, representing 31.38 percent of the company’s share capital, or 564,804 shares.
28 March 2023 upon termination of the ordinary general meeting, the right of the Board of Director’s to vote in accordance with the Powers of Attorney granted shall cease.
For further information, please contact:
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Telephone: +299 34 78 02
E-mail: mbk@banken.gl
Attachment
