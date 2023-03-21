21.03.2023 15:11:18

Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
21 March 2023
Company Announcement No 03/2023



Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors

Pursuant to announcement no 1172 of 31 October 2017 regarding Major Shareholders, The BANK of Greenland hereby announces, that the Board of Directors have received unqualified Powers of Attorney for use on The BANK of Greenland’s ordinary general meeting March 28, 2023, representing 31.38 percent of the company’s share capital, or 564,804 shares.

28 March 2023 upon termination of the ordinary general meeting, the right of the Board of Director’s to vote in accordance with the Powers of Attorney granted shall cease.

For further information, please contact:

The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Telephone: +299 34 78 02
E-mail: mbk@banken.gl

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Groenlandsbanken A/Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Groenlandsbanken A/Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Groenlandsbanken A/S 635,00 1,60% Groenlandsbanken A/S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: ATX beendet den Handel weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. An der deutschen Börse waren ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert freundlich. Auch die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag erholt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen