14 March 2024

Company Announcement No 04/2024





Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors

Pursuant to announcement no 1172 of 31 October 2017 regarding Major Shareholders, The BANK of Greenland hereby announces, that the Board of Directors have received unqualified Powers of Attorney for use on The BANK of Greenland’s ordinary general meeting March 20, 2024, representing 30.26 percent of the company’s share capital, or 544,715 shares.

20 March 2024 upon termination of the ordinary general meeting, the right of the Board of Director’s to vote in accordance with the Powers of Attorney granted shall cease.

