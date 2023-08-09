|
09.08.2023 11:30:00
Announcement on dividend payment ex-date of JSC "Latvijas Gaze"
Dividend payment ex-date of JSC "Latvijas Gaze”
JSC "Latvijas Gaze” (GZE1R, ISIN LV0000100899) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on July 19, 2023 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.
Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is August 10, 2023. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.
JSC "Latvijas Gaze” will pay dividend 2,75 EUR per share on August 23, 2023.
JSC "Latvijas Gaze” confirms that the dividends are paid from the Company's undistributed profit of previous years earned after January 1, 2018.
Board of Joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze”
About JSC "Latvijas Gaze”?
Founded in 1991, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.? The Company’s shares have been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.
Additional information:
Sandra Joksta
Phone: +371 67 374 369
