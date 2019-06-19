|
Announcement regarding Moody's Credit Ratings
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Moody's Credit Ratings
DATE: June 19, 2019
International rating agency Moody's downgraded T. Garanti Bankası A.Ş.'s Long-term Foreign Currency Deposits, Long-term Local Currency Deposits, Baseline Credit Assessment and Senior Unsecured ratings by one notch, Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment by two notches and placed negative outlook on June 18th, 2019 following the Agency's decision to downgrade Turkey's sovereign ratings by one notch from Ba3 to B1 on June 14th, 2019. Short-term ratings and national scale ratings were affirmed.
Bank's current ratings are as follows:
