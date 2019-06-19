19.06.2019 08:26:48

Announcement regarding Moody's Credit Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Announcement regarding Moody's Credit Ratings

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Moody's Credit Ratings

 

DATE: June 19, 2019

 

International rating agency Moody's downgraded T. Garanti Bankası A.Ş.'s Long-term Foreign Currency Deposits, Long-term Local Currency Deposits, Baseline Credit Assessment and Senior Unsecured ratings by one notch, Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment by two notches and placed negative outlook on June 18th, 2019 following the Agency's decision to downgrade Turkey's sovereign ratings by one notch from Ba3 to B1 on June 14th, 2019. Short-term ratings and national scale ratings were affirmed.

Bank's current ratings are as follows:

 

 

 

Former

Current

Outlook

 

Negative

Negative

Long Term FC Deposit

 

B2 (Negative)

B3 (Negative)

Long Term TL Deposit

 

B1 (Negative)

B2 (Negative)

Short Term TL Deposit

 

Not - Prime

Not - Prime

Short Term FC Deposit

 

Not - Prime

Not - Prime

Baseline Credit Assessment - BCA

 

b2

b3

Adjusted BCA

 

b1

b3

Senior Unsecured Rating (Regular Bond)

 

B1 (Negative)

B2 (Negative)

Senior Unsecured Rating (Medium-Term Note Program)

 

(P)B1

(P)B2

National Scale Rating (NSR) Long Term Deposit

 

A1.tr

A1.tr

NSR Short Term

 

TR-1

TR-1

 

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Garanti BBVA

