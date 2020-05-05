|
Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the first quarter of 2020, according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS
SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.
As from January 1st, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.
The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS for the first quarter of 2020 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.
Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS
R$ million
Balance Sheet
BRGAAP
Adjustments and Reclassifications
2
IFRS
BRGAAP
Adjustments and Reclassifications
2
IFRS
Mar/31/2020
Dec/31/2019
Total Assets
1,982,498
(134,396)
1,848,102
1,738,713
(101,232)
1,637,481
Cash, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 4 6
1,350,019
(42,131)
1,307,888
1,164,753
3,535
1,168,288
(-) Provision for Expected Loss at Amortized Cost5
(46,240)
3,493
(42,747)
(38,888)
2,859
(36,029)
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4
165,603
(81,534)
84,069
166,676
(89,930)
76,746
(-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5
(2,942)
2,809
(133)
(3,162)
3,076
(86)
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4
389,955
(19,047)
370,908
345,677
(22,748)
322,929
Tax Assets7
73,096
(7,119)
65,977
56,835
(7,875)
48,960
Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets
53,007
9,133
62,140
46,822
9,851
56,673
Total Liabilities
1,847,233
(142,648)
1,704,585
1,595,865
(107,849)
1,488,016
Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6
1,476,139
(140,568)
1,335,571
1,265,471
(105,641)
1,159,830
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4
88,079
220
88,299
48,008
21
48,029
Provision for Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5
944
3,747
4,691
959
3,181
4,140
Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan
211,113
1,118
212,231
217,216
1,118
218,334
Provisions
20,217
-
20,217
21,454
-
21,454
Tax Liabilities 7
10,248
(4,347)
5,901
13,870
(5,979)
7,891
Other Liabilities
40,493
(2,818)
37,675
28,887
(549)
28,338
Total Stockholders' Equity
135,265
8,252
143,517
142,848
6,617
149,465
Non-controlling Interests
11,641
2,068
13,709
10,861
1,679
12,540
Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8
123,624
6,184
129,808
131,987
4,938
136,925
1BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil;
2Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;
3Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS;
4Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;
5Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;
6Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;
7Difference in accounting, particularly deffered taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies;
8Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.
Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.
R$ million
Reconciliation
Stockholders
Equity *
Result *
Mar/31/2020
1st Q/20
4th Q/19
1st Q/19
BRGAAP - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
123,624
3,401
7,482
6,710
(a)Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets
1,580
(136)
1,569
(74)
(b)Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets
(654)
(126)
(250)
125
(c)Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.
438
(1)
(1)
(1)
(d)Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets
1,906
(21)
(36)
(39)
(e)Financial Lease Operations
156
(37)
(61)
(36)
(f) Other adjustments
2,758
379
(29)
62
IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
129,808
3,459
8,674
6,747
IFRS - Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders
13,709
219
41
156
IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders
143,517
3,678
8,715
6,903
* Events net of tax effects
Differences between IFRS and BRGAAP Financial Statements
(a)In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9
(b) Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9.
(c) Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.
(d) Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery expectative.
(e) Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30th, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.
(f) Other Adjustments is mainly composed of reversal of Amortizations of Goodwill under BRGAAP.
9More details in the Complete Financial Statements for the first quarter of 2020.
For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.
R$ million
Recurring Result
1st Q/20
1st Q/19
BRGAAP
IFRS
Variation
BRGAAP
IFRS
Variation
Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
3,401
3,459
58
6,710
6,747
37
Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events
(510)
(324)
(186)
(167)
-
(167)
Goodwill Amortization
(186)
-
(186)
(167)
-
(167)
Mark to Market of Collateralized Securities
(307)
(307)
-
-
-
-
Others
(18)
(18)
-
-
-
-
Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
3,912
3,784
(128)
6,877
6,747
(130)
The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.
São Paulo, May 4th, 2020.
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcement-to-the-market---disclosure-of-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-2020-according-to-international-financial-reporting-standards--ifrs-301052493.html
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
