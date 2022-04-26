Announcing General Availability of ConnectHealth's ProviderSearch

WILMINGTON, Del., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectHealth is excited to announce General Availability (GA) of its online hosted provider directory website, called ProviderSearch, which is available as a subscription service for payers, health plans, and benefit administrators. ProviderSeach allows plans and payers to publish their provider network online, making it searchable by the members they serve.

The release of ProviderSearch highlights ConnectHealth's continued strategic investment in its next-generation Healthplexa SaaS platform, designed specifically for the payer and benefit administrator market segment. The online search platform boasts many features. Some of its most notable capabilities include:

Advanced and customizable search optimization

Embedded smart algorithms highlight relevant doctors, practices, and facilities, based on user search criteria, making it simple for members to find a doctor. Additionally, quality of care metrics and network tiering will further rank and sort search results, based upon on client preferences.

Embedded smart algorithms highlight relevant doctors, practices, and facilities, based on user search criteria, making it simple for members to find a doctor. Additionally, quality of care metrics and network tiering will further rank and sort search results, based upon on client preferences. Seamless user experience

ConnectHealth offers clients the ability to fully customize the look and feel of the provider directory so that the website becomes a natural extension of their existing digital brand.

ConnectHealth offers clients the ability to fully customize the look and feel of the provider directory so that the website becomes a natural extension of their existing digital brand. Endless flexibility

ConnectHealth's ProviderSearch online provider directory can accept, display and filter, based on ANY custom data elements desired by its clients. This allows clients to display provider and plan attributes that differentiate them in the market and allows members to find the best match for their care.

ConnectHealth recently completed its first private beta implementation of ProviderSearch for a national specialty benefits administrator. Having launched in September of 2021. "We had the unique benefit of having a highly engaged customer that helped us further refine the capabilities of ProviderSearch, based on their unique business needs", said Larry Martin, President and Founder of ConnectHealth. He continued, "The result was a highly configurable product that will meet the needs of most clients out of the box, thereby reducing cost and accelerating time to value."

To help potential customers evaluate the capabilities of ProviderSearch, the company has recently launched an online demonstration website, which is available at https://providerfinder.connecthealthplan.com. The online search tool is preloaded with a de-identified dataset, along with a guided experience that highlights the core features of the application, which is available on both desktop and mobile devices. Prospective clients are encouraged to visit the demonstration website and to contact ConnectHealth with any inquiries.

ProviderSearch is part of an integrated suite of provider-focused products that help payers and benefit administrators manage complex, ever-evolving provider networks while remaining compliant with various state and federal regulatory requirements. ConnectHealth's technology, expertise and leadership help payers and benefit administrators modernize, innovate, and connect to build the future of their business at speed and scale.

About ConnectHealth

ConnectHealth (formerly Core xRM) is a technology start-up created by veteran healthcare industry executives who've experienced and understand the operational complexities inherent in healthcare administration. ConnectHealth's focus is on delivering data-driven technology solutions that improve essential health care operational functions, leading to a better overall healthcare experience for consumers and providers.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-general-availability-of-connecthealths-providersearch-301531901.html

SOURCE ConnectHealth Technology