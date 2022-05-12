ANNOUNCING THE 2022 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS

20 of the Nation's Most Talented Artists, All YoungArts Award Winners, Receive High Honor Bestowed by the President of the United States

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungArts congratulates the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgement to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below) who are YoungArts award winners and were nominated for the honor by YoungArts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award—one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service—is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. Students who would like to be considered for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts must be YoungArts award winners. Applications for the 2023 YoungArts competition will open on June 7, 2022 at youngarts.org/competition.

Lauren Snelling, artistic director of YoungArts, said, "The 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts demonstrate both a dedication to academic achievement and a commitment to creativity in mediums spanning the visual, literary and performing arts. YoungArts is incredibly proud to celebrate these young artists today and to amplify their innovative perspectives as they grow to become the arbiters of our nation's cultural compass tomorrow."

"Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation's history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America's future is bright."

The 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are:

Name Hometown City, State School YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline Ayana Askew Norfolk, VA Booker T. Washington Senior High School Writing, 2022 Caroline Berthin Miami, FL Design and Architecture Senior High School Visual Arts, 2022 Joshua Brown Interlochen, MI Interlochen Arts Academy Theater, 2022 Quoc Bui Fargo, ND Interlochen Arts Academy Visual Arts, 2021 Madeleine Case Woodland Hills, CA Viewpoint School Writing, 2022 Zoe Goldemberg Miami Beach, FL Design and Architecture Senior High School Design Arts, 2022 Grace Gramins Bronxville, NY Bronxville High School Voice, 2022 Isabella Gueck Grand Prairie, TX Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy Voice, 2022 Anya Jiménez Brooklyn, NY Professional Performing Arts School Writing, 2022 Maya Koenig Arlington, VA Washington-Liberty High School Film, 2022 Stella Lei Paoli, PA Conestoga High School Writing, 2022 Jordin MacKenzie Leawood, KS Blue Valley North High School Voice, 2022 Tomek Marczewski Dallas, TX The St. Mark's School of Texas Design Arts, 2022 Ella Reaugh Lucas, TX Lovejoy High School Visual Arts, 2022 Eason Rytter New York, NY Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Theater, 2022 Malavika Singh Salt Lake City, UT West High School Dance, 2022 Reva Srivastava Fremont, CA Mission San Jose High School Dance, 2022 Miye Sugino La Cañada Flintridge, CA La Cañada High School Visual Arts, 2022 Kailey Worontsoff Wellington, FL Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts Dance, 2020 Sean Yu Rye, NY Rye High School Classical Music, 2022

BECOMING A U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLAR IN THE ARTS The first step to becoming a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts is to apply to YoungArts, which is the nominating agency for this honor. To be eligible for the YoungArts program, applicants must be 15–18 years old or in high school grades 10–12. To be further considered for a nomination as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, applicants must be high school seniors and meet all of the U.S. Presidential Scholars requirements.

YoungArts award winners demonstrating excellence in the performing, visual or literary arts are selected annually through a blind adjudication process. This year, 720 YoungArts award winners were selected. In January, 157 Finalists from across the nation were invited to National YoungArts Week+, where they participated in a week of intensive virtual classes and workshops with internationally renowned artists.

During National YoungArts Week+, eligible participants are further evaluated, award levels are determined, and nominations are made for that year's U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates. After a rigorous selection process, YoungArts nominates 60 candidates for an invitation to apply to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Finally, the Commission on Presidential Scholars selects 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts each year.

