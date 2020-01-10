Announcing the 2nd Annual City of the Future Conference in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zpryme, an Austin-based energy and technology research company, and CPS Energy announced today the official countdown to the 2nd annual "City of the Future" conference in San Antonio, Texas, February 24 – 25, 2020. The two-day conference will feature experts and leaders who are driving San Antonio's smart city vision along with national and international experts in human-centric solutions, mobility, civic and community engagement, and inclusive design.

"We are excited to partner with CPS Energy for our 2nd Annual City of the Future event," said Jason Rodriguez, CEO of Zpryme. "We want to continue to build upon the discussions from the previous year and see how much cities have progressed through multiple technology innovations."

Zpryme and CPS Energy are partnering again to host the annual event, aiming to create a national dialogue that inspires communities, people, and companies to create actionable smart city partnerships. This two-day event will begin with a local San Antonio focus on day one and conclude with a national focus using the city of San Antonio as a guide for building future cities.

"CPS Energy is thrilled to continue our partnership with Zpryme to discuss the progress being made to advance technological and systematic solutions in our cities," said Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "We are looking forward to continuing to shape new ideas and collaborate with leaders who share our common goal of creating a brighter future for the cities we live in. The City of the Future conference is a great way for San Antonio, as the 7th largest city in the nation, to continue to place its communities at the forefront of our initiative to help build great smart city initiatives and programs."

City of the Future will dive into wide-ranging topics over the two days of the conference. Day One begins discussing the community aspects that are at the core of cities' past, present, and future before going into discussions about resiliency and the overall purposes of innovating cities. Day Two brings a broader perspective to showcase success stories and ideas that will lead to cohesive, resilient, interconnected, and empowering cities of the future on a global level.

Currently confirmed thought leaders for the City of the Future conference include:



Paula Gold-Williams , President & CEO - CPS Energy, San Antonio

, President & CEO - CPS Energy, Brian Dillard , Chief Innovation Officer - City of San Antonio

, Chief Innovation Officer - Clint Vince , Chair of Dentons' U.S. Energy practice and co-chair of Dentons' Global Energy sector- Washington, D.C.

, Chair of Dentons' U.S. Energy practice and co-chair of Dentons' Global Energy sector- Bianca Wylie , Senior Fellow - Centre for International Governance Innovation, Toronto

, Senior Fellow - Centre for International Governance Innovation, Chris Castro , Director of Sustainability and Resilience - City of Orlando

, Director of Sustainability and Resilience - Guy Diedrich , Vice President & Global Innovation Officer - Cisco, Austin

, Vice President & Global Innovation Officer - Cisco, Dr. Shay Bahramirad, VP, Engineering & Smart Grid - ComEd, Chicago

Exclusive sponsors include:



CPS Energy

Cisco

Netsync

Bridgewater Consulting

Navigant

Deloitte

Smart Energy Water

For more information about Zpryme's City of the Future conference taking place in San Antonio on February 24 – 25 at Sunset Station, please visit https://www.cityofthefuture.io/. For more information about Zpryme, please visit http://www.zpryme.com.

About Zpryme

Based in Austin, Texas, Zpryme is a research-based firm with agency-geared services focused on energy. Based on the creative direction of our associates, Zpryme produces influential research and events that challenge the status quo and marketing solutions for fully-immersive brand experiences. For more information, visit http://www.zpryme.com.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 840,750 electric and 352,585 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong Community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation. For more information, visit cpsenergy.com.

Zpryme Media Contact:

Ricky Murray

Director of Marketing and Partner Relations

+1 512 709 7432

ricky.murray@zpryme.com

