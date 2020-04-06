Announcing the CAJ Awards Finalists

OTTAWA, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ – The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to release the list of finalists for the 2019 CAJ Awards program.

Congratulations and a hearty félicitations to all finalists.

The original plan was to announce the recipients of each of the awards listed below at the CAJ's annual conference, which had been set for Montreal at the end of May. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing restrictions, the conference has been cancelled.

The CAJ awards committee has been working on an alternate, online means of announcing and sharing the recipients of these awards for 2020. We will provide further details on this in the weeks ahead, but we will be announcing the recipients on the date of our originally scheduled awards gala, Saturday, May 30, 2020. This will include the announcement of the recipient of the McGillivray Award, which recognizes the most-deserving of the recipients in our seven investigative awards.

Please note the media outlet listed is where the finalist worked at the time the entry was broadcast/published or where the particular entry was broadcast/published. Finalists are listed alphabetically by media outlet. Links, where available, have been provided in the titles of the finalists' entries; for series or portfolios, the linked item is the first item submitted in the portfolio or series.

The finalists in the OPEN MEDIA category are:

Jean-François Cloutier, Jean-Louis Fortin, Hugo Joncas, Philippe Langlois, Félix Séguin, Andrea Valéria

Manquements éthiques et prêts douteux à la Caisse de dépôt

Le Journal de Montréal – Bureau d'enquête

Thomas Rohner

OJ's Story

Freelancer / Toronto Star / CBC News – North

Wendy Gillis

It Took A Village

Toronto Star

Ryan Thorpe

Homegrown hate

Winnipeg Free Press

The finalists in the COMMUNITY MEDIA category are:

Sally Pitt, Donna Allen

Everyone Knew

CBC News – Prince Edward Island

Katrina Clarke

A Shot in the Dark: New Brunswick school vaccination policies

The Daily Gleaner, Fredericton, N.B.

Étienne Fortin Gauthier, Rudy Chabannes

Un journal bilingue siphonne des fonds publics, tout en volant du contenu

ONFR+ / tfo

Grant Lafleche

The Inside Job

The Standard, St. Catharines, Ont.

Michael Robinson, Mike Landry

Broken Homes (no link available)

The Telegraph-Journal, Saint John, N.B.

The finalists in the OPEN BROADCAST FEATURE category are:

Cullen Crozier, Brittany Guyot, Holly Moore, Melissa Ridgen

Broken Circle

APTN Investigates

Trina Roache

Living Treaties

APTN Investigates

Julie Ireton, Kristin Nelson

The Band Played On

CBC News – Ottawa

Jean Balthazard, Daphnée Hacker-B., Matthew Joycey, Felipe Bello, Ève Lévesque

Déneigeur sans formation

Tabloïd / Quebecor

The finalists in the OPEN BROADCAST NEWS category are:

Andreas Wesley, Diana Swain, Erica Johnson, Enza Uda, Jean-Francois Benoit, Naire Bahjat, Stephen Davis

Border Agents Alleged Misconduct

CBC News – Investigative unit

Devin Heroux, Dominique Banoun, Jamie Strashin, Jill English, Lori Ward, Michael Drapack

Shattered Trust

CBC News – Investigative unit

Avis Favaro, Elizabeth St.Philip, Andre Lapalme, Brett Mitchell, Anton Koschany

Deadly Vision

CTV – W5

Anton Koschany, Kevin Newman, Kathlene Calahan, Andre Lapalme, Kirk Neff, Brett Mitchell

The Laundromat

CTV – W5

The finalists in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Prajwala Dixit

A New Lens on Newfoundland

Freelancer / CBC News – Newfoundland and Labrador

Carolyn Ray

Facing financial ruin to get a new lung, some are choosing to die instead

CBC News – Nova Scotia

Ashley Legassic, Kent Simmonds

You're Not Alone — A Deeper Look into Suicide

CFJC, Kamloops, B.C.

Gisèle Quenneville, Andréanne Baribeau, Aimé Majeau Beauchamp, Étienne Fortin-Gauthier, Joanne Belluco

Les accents

ONFR+ / tfo

The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM AWARD are:

Andreas Wesley, Anu Singh, Caitlin Taylor, Dan Taekema, David Common, Ellen Mauro, Jorge Barrera, Joseph Loiero, Sian Lloyd, Valerie Ouellet

Peer-on-Peer Violence in Canadian Schools

CBC News

Inayat Singh, Naël Shiab, Romain Schué, Valérie Ouellet, Zach Dubinsky, Vincent Maisonneuve

Who's behind Canada's Most Active Airbnb Accounts?

CBC News / Radio-Canada – Investigative unit

Institute for Investigative Journalism and media partners

Tainted Water

IIJ / Toronto Star / Global News / Le Devoir / Regina Leader-Post / National Observer

Philippe Langlois, Sarah-Maude Lefebvre, Andrea Valéria

Combien gagnent vos élus?

Le Journal de Montréal – Bureau d'enquête

Bethanee Diamond, Ava Coulter, Ian Gibb, Piper MacDougall, Isabel Ruitenbeek, Julia-Simone Rutgers, Jane Sangster, Stacey Seward

Foreclosed

The Signal / University of King's College, Halifax / The Coast / Pictou Advocate / Port Hawkesbury Reporter

The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

Craig Silverman

Trap King

Buzzfeed News

Michelle Shephard, Kathleen Goldhar, Ilina Ghosh, Mitchell Stuart, Judy Ziyi Gu, Tanya Springer, Arif Noorani, Leslie Merklinger

Uncover: Sharmini

CBC News – Investigative podcasts

Tim Bousquet

The Wrongful Conviction of Glen Assoun

Halifax Examiner

Sharon J. Riley

15-minute approvals: investigating the Alberta Energy Regulator

The Narwhal

Eilís Quinn

The Arctic Railway: Building a Future or Destroying a Culture?

Radio Canada International – Eye on the Arctic

The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:

Jesse Winter

2019 portfolio (no single link available)

Freelancer

Darryl Dyck

2019 portfolio (no single link available)

Freelancer / The Canadian Press

Valerian Mazataud

2019 portolio from three projects

Le Devoir / Globe and Mail

Amanda Annand

The pit of San Pedro: the life and death of a Canadian mine in Mexico

The Narwhal

The finalists in the SCOOP category are:

Debra Arbec

Montreal-based UN aviation agency tried to cover up 2016 cyberattack, documents show

CBC News – Montreal

Joanne Chianello, Jennifer Chevalier

Councillor asked job applicant about going braless, woman alleges

CBC News – Ottawa

Todd Battis

C-Section Scandal at The Moncton Hospital

CTV National News

Steven Chase, Robert Fife, Sean Fine

PMO pressed justice minister to abandon prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

The Globe and Mail

Dave Battagello

Contaminated property collapses into Detroit River; Uranium, radiation concerns dogged former Revere Copper and Brass site

Windsor Star

The finalists in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

Adrienne Arsenault, Briar Stewart

New Zealand Mosque Attack

CBC News – The National

Paul Workman

Ethiopian Airlines Crash

CTV National News

Joe Belanger, Sebastian Bron, Max Martin, Joe Ruscitti, Greg Van Moorsel, Cheryl Chute, Robin Harvey, Bruce Urquhart, Megan Stacey, Jonathan Juha, Jennifer Bieman, Dale Carruthers, Dan Brown, Mike Hensen

Explosion rocks Old East Village neighbourhood

London Free Press

Blair Crawford, Elizabeth Payne, Kelly Egan, Jon Willing, Shaamini Yogaretnam, Taylor Blewett, Joanne Laucius, Wayne Cuddington, Julie Oliver

Westboro Bus Crash

Ottawa Citizen

The finalists in the TEXT FEATURE category are:

Grant Robertson, Eric Atkins

Blind spots

The Globe and Mail

Angie Landry, Mélanie Picard

Survivre à la 117

Radio-Canada – Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Que.

Nadine Yousif

A small Alberta city is home to the busiest drug consumption site in North America. We spent 12 hours inside

Star Edmonton

Jessica Davey-Quantick

20/20 Vision

Up Here, Yellowknife, NWT

Melissa Martin

Power Surge

Winnipeg Free Press

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:

Melissa Ridgen

The Apprehension of Baby H

APTN National News

Samantha Beattie

Filipino Children Exploited Daily For Pedophiles In Countries Like Canada

HuffPost Canada

Emma McIntosh, Mike De Souza

How Alberta kept Fort McKay First Nation in the dark about a toxic cloud from the oilsands

National Observer / Toronto Star

Mélissa Guillemette

Les personnes obèses sont-elles bien soignées?

Québec Science

Sarah Lawrynuik

Dragged into U.S. politics, Ukraine's real challenge is ending a conflict sparked by Russia-backed separatists

Freelancer / Toronto Star

The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

Timothy Sawa, Kimberly Ivany, Mark Kelley, Loretta Hicks, John Badcock

Officer Down

CBC News – The Fifth Estate

Eli Glasner

'I just broke down crying': Canadian video game creators face gruelling 'crunch' hours

CBC News – The National

Sarah Lawrynuik

'It's all worth it,' says couple who lost everything fighting for farm workers

Freelancer / CBC Radio One – The Doc Project

Kalli Anderson

Providing Care, Barely Getting By

Freelancer / thelocal.to

Brendan Kennedy

I went undercover as an Amazon delivery driver. Here's what I learned about the hidden costs of free shipping

Toronto Star

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:

Rhiannon Johnson

Portfolio entry

CBC News – Indigenous

Jenna Dulewich

Stoney Nakoda portfolio entry

Rocky Mountain Outlook, Canmore, Alta.

Jamin Mike

Portfolio entry

The Tyee.ca / JHR emerging Indigenous reporter program

Chris Beaver

Portfolio entry

TVO.org / TVO Current Affairs and Documentaries

Jolene Banning

Portfolio entry

Freelancer / Various outlets

The finalists in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD are:

Paul Webster

Portfolio entry

Freelancer / various publications

Christopher Curtis

Portfolio entry

Montreal Gazette

David P. Ball, Jenna Moon, Kevin Maimann

Jody Wilson-Raybould testimony was 'Canada's Indigenous constitution in action,' say experts

Star Vancouver / Toronto Star / Star Edmonton

Jon Thompson

Portfolio entry

TVO Current Affairs

The finalists in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:

Charlotte Morritt-Jacobs

Youth Perspectives on Climate Change

APTN National News

Sarah Leavitt

The Disappearing Islands

CBC News – Montreal

Nicoletta Dini, Lama Farhat

Harbour Rising

The Signal / University of King's College, Halifax

Marco Chown Oved

Undeniable: Life and Death Under the Dome

Toronto Star

Moira Welsh

Undeniable: When the hard rains fall

Toronto Star

The finalists in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:

Oscar Beardmore-Gray, Melanie Woods, Annie Rueter, Ryan Patrick Jones, Abi Hayward, Rehmatullah Sheikh, Dustin Patar, Monique Rodrigues, Rithika Shenoy, Stephan Kroener

Hao Luo, Jonathan Ventura, Sebastian Romero Torres, Yuxian Wang, Shumin Wei, Dandan Dong

The Fish You (Don't Know You) Eat

Global Reporting Program, University of British Columbia / NBC Nightly Films

Alannah Page, Huyana Cyprien, Curtis Larson

Left in the Cold: Canada's First Internment Camps

Mount Royal University / Calgary Journal

Sarah Chew, Katie Swyers, Martha Currie, Stephanie Liu

Trafficked

RSJ Doc / Ryerson University

Trevor Green, Katie Li, Vartan Bzdikian, Daniel Drigo

To Die For

RSJ Doc / Ryerson University

Zak Vescera

Canvas is tracking your data. What is UBC doing with it?

The Ubyssey / University of British Columbia

Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 343 entries for the 2019 awards program.

We thank all those who submitted their work for consideration and congratulate the finalists listed above. Numerous judges once again commented on the astounding quality of work submitted for consideration, as our industry continues to face ongoing challenges— including the extreme challenges we're facing at this moment.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

