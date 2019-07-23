Announcing the First Annual Grow Up Awards Gala

The Greg Frewin Theatre plays host to an evening of celebrating Canadian cannabis cultivation

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Grow Up, Canada's leading cannabis growing conference and tradeshow, today announced the first annual Grow Up Awards Gala, happening on September 12, 2019 at the iconic Greg Frewin Theatre in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"It is time we celebrated the talented individuals working behind the scenes to ensure the flower (and its byproducts) are all above standard," said Randy Rowe, president of Grow Up. "The Awards Gala aims to shine a light on the great work happening locally and abroad for this industry of ours."

Nominations for the awards ceremony are now open to individuals and companies in the industry. Submissions can be made until Friday, August 2, 2019, with all winners being announced at the awards ceremony on September 12.

Tickets for the event are $185 (+ tax). Tables and booths are available for purchase.

The night will be hosted by Cash Cab host and comedian Adam Growe, with a magical performance by The International Grand Champion of Magic, Greg Frewin. To cap off the evening, the event will celebrate the "Guru of Ganja," Ed Rosenthal, who will be inducted into the Grower Hall of Fame. The celebrations will continue after the ceremony with a networking party and an opportunity to meet and greet the exhibitors.

Celebrating growers and suppliers, the Grow Up Conference and Expo centres on the education, collaboration and growth in the cannabis industry. This full-spectrum B2B cannabis event connects thousands of cannabis companies with a complete view of the industry.

"Grow Up is a great opportunity for anyone in the cannabis space to connect and learn from other cannabis growers and experts from around the world." said Rowe.

This year, Grow Up will feature a Grow-at-Home Workshop - a professional event created for the recreational cannabis user who wants to learn more about growing at home, legally, safely, and responsibly.

Click here for more information about The Grow Up Conference and Expo.

Click here for the nomination form.

Click here for The Grow Up award categories

SOURCE Grow Up Conference and Expo