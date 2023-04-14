|
14.04.2023 15:00:00
Announcing the HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale 2023-1 ("HVLS 2023-1")
WASHINGTON, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced HUD- Held Vacant Loan Sale ("HVLS 2023-1"):
- On May 23, 2023, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage loans consisting of approximately 1,237 notes and loan balance of approximately $319 million.
- The sale will consist of due and payable HUD-Held loans. The loans are first liens secured by home equity conversion mortgages (HECM's) securing 1- to 4-unit, vacant residential properties where all borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.
- Up to fifty percent of the mortgage loans being offered in HVLS 2023-1 may be awarded on a priority basis to nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a documented housing mission.
Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email HUDSales@falconassetsales.com for more information.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-hud-held-vacant-loan-sale-2023-1-hvls-2023-1-301797034.html
SOURCE The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.