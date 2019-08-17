Announcing the Launch of the Skijoring Website and Magazine

WHITEFISH, Mont., Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skijoring Magazine is excited to announce the launch of our new website and magazine dedicated to the extreme sport of U.S. equestrian skijoring. The official launch date for the website is August 16, 2020.

Website Features: Offering skijoring news, original articles & content, user submitted competitor profiles & photography, race schedules, race organizer profiles, association profiles, event advertising, sponsorships and more.

In preparation of the upcoming 2020 Skijoring Season, Skijoring Magazine will be actively pursing advertisers, organizers, associations and competitors in an effort to further the wonderful community and sport of equestrian skijoring that has massively gained in popularity over the last few decades.

"Having competed, organized and served on the boards of multiple skijoring associations over the course of 30 years, I am ecstatic to be finally launching the Skijoring Website and Magazine. I simply have a passion for skijoring that borders on crazy, and I am forever grateful for the tight-knit community of competitors, organizers and promoters of this exciting sport that I have been fortunate to call family for so long.

…with the website I didn't want a simple news website, I wanted something that would garner the participation of all the people, competitors, and organizations that make skijoring such a fun sport to watch.

The skijoring family has been such a critical part of my own personal growth over the years, I feel very fortunate I can still help contribute and still help grow this sport, by bringing more attention to an ever-widening national audience. In fact, giving back is really the only motivation I have and I can't wait to bring national sponsors and more money to the organizers and non-profits associated with skijoring races, after all they are the ones that deserve the credit and recognition."



Skijoring Magazine Publisher, Scott Ping

Skijoring Magazine Web Site is a venue to promote Equestrian Skijoring and offering interaction for the Equestrian Skijoring Family. For more info call (406) 261-7464 or email Info(at)SkijoringMagazine.com

