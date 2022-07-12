Announcing the Newest Cohort of Startups Solving National Security Challenges in New York City

The National Security Innovation Network Propel program enables commercial startups with emerging technologies to solve real-world problems for the Department of Defense

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisive Point and Newlab today announced the cohort of companies selected to participate in the NSIN Propel program. In partnership with the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the NSIN Propel program enables the development of next-generation applications of emerging technology for government, defense, and space.

The NSIN Propel accelerator supports commercial startups solving real-world problems for the Department of Defense.

Located at Newlab's 84,000 sqft flagship location in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the program helps early-stage companies succeed in finding pathways to enter and scale their technologies in the federal market. The four-month acceleration program provides product development resources, access to a network of advisors and investors, and opportunities for direct engagement with the Air Force Research Laboratory and broader DoD community.

During NSIN Propel, the cohort companies will iterate on proofs of concept for national security applications of their advanced computing, 5G and connectivity, and space and AI/ML technologies. The program culminates in a demo day event with the end goal of attracting investment from trusted private capital and government end-users seeking further engagement with the cohort. Companies from last year's cohort have secured more than $9.3M in government funding for research and development and more than $45M in private capital investment since joining the NSIN Propel network a year ago.

"This initiative brings together Decisive Point's expertise in national security and Newlab's experience facilitating transformative innovation to enable new, dual-use technology solutions with potentially significant implications for government, defense, and space," said Satish Rao, CPO of Newlab.

The following companies were selected to participate in the 2022 NSIN Propel cohort:

About Decisive Point

Decisive Point is a venture capital firm investing in deep-tech innovations for security, health, energy, and infrastructure. Decisive Point's mission is to solve tough problems that matter, supporting mission-driven startups and amplifying our investments with public R&D funding.

About Newlab

Newlab advances technologies that support the health of the planet. Newlab acts as a facilitator, connector, and translator for its community of experts and innovators, helping to build, test, and scale world-changing ideas through investment, venture building, and structured collaboration with industry and government partners.

About NSIN

The National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) is a program of the U.S. Department of Defense that collaborates with major universities and the venture community to develop solutions that drive national security innovation. NSIN operates three portfolios of programs and services: National Service, Collaboration, and Acceleration.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-newest-cohort-of-startups-solving-national-security-challenges-in-new-york-city-301585049.html

SOURCE Decisive Point Group, LLC