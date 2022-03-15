Announcing the Stateless Fashion Incubator

A comprehensive program designed to support and empower diverse talent in fashion

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stateless, the expert fashion design and development company that has helped successfully launch over 85 brands, announces its new incubator program.

The majority of small brands fail within the first few years of their lifespans. The Stateless Fashion Incubator pinpoints some of the key reasons retail brands fail, and offers mission-driven apparel startups and diverse, underrepresented entrepreneurs the infrastructure and resources they need to get up and running.

Stateless will support two new apparel brands per incubator cohort through a one-year, structured program with a wide range of services needed to bring their apparel to market. The program includes brand and product design/development, production management, access to a global network of manufacturers, marketing, PR, business mentorship, and capital strategy.

Included in the incubator program is a first-look deal with Neiman Marcus Group , where selected brands will have access to Neiman Marcus' merchant team to review their line. Other partners include Pursuit (SBA loan), Investable (capital strategy), Smile.io (customer reward program), Squareshot (product photography), Forte (photo/video production), Bella + Canvas (product support), Vox (distribution), Fifty Six (e-commerce and digital marketing), and Small Girls PR (public relations).

"At Stateless, we aim to democratize the fashion landscape by supporting brands that make a positive impact," says Stateless CEO, Stefanie Tacata. "Launching an incubator program is a natural next step, and builds upon our mission to lower the barrier to entry for apparel startup founders by providing access to the resources, network, and niche expertise required to successfully launch a brand."

Applications for the Stateless Fashion Incubator will open on March 15th at statelessgroup.com/incubator. Subscribe to their mailing list at statelessgroup.com or follow Stateless Group on instagram @stateless.group for further announcements.

About Stateless Group

Stateless Group is like a record label for apparel. They sign talented visionaries and work together to design, develop and distribute innovative brands. Stateless Group is a new entity established and run by the same team as Stateless, Inc. , which is an apparel design, development, production management, and overall brand development team of experts outsourced by companies around the world and across categories. Since its founding in 2015, Stateless, Inc. has utilized its validated process to successfully launch over 85 new apparel brands/lines.

