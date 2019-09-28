Announcing Track Mayhem for Android and IOS - Intense Space Flying Action

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Track Mayhem lets players experience a twisty, twitchy and challenging world of flying a spaceship on a hand-crafted obstacle track in space.

With 25 years of experience between them, the two-man team Dejan Cecar and Ljubomir Milic are excited to share their latest creation with the world.

"I've made games in the past that I enjoy playing naturally, but this game really gives me the thrills, it picks up fast keeping me interested, makes my palms sweaty and keeps me on the edge" explained Dejan, founder of Best Free Games. "The tracks are challenging; the effects are epic and the crashes are explosive! Adrenaline never stops. Makes me want to go back for more. We are really excited to release our game to the public to see if they love it as much as we do. But don't stay too close to the screen. Play the game to find out why!", he laughs.

"Track Mayhem will start easy, but then the intensity is cranked up, speed will increase, your reflexes will be tested to the limit, adrenaline shoots through the roof... its a total rush." said Ljubomir.

It features non-stop action through an infinite course made of 10 unique inside and outside levels, with shape shifting transitions. Player flies a spaceship inside and outside a hexagonal course in space littered with challenging obstacles. The Ship can be moved left or right around the track or fly over to avoid crashing. With energy packs, force shields, boosters, explosions, and mind-bending level transitions, Track Mayhem offers hours of intense action.

"As a departure from our usual 2D side scrollers we made in the past such as Moto X Mayhem and Bike Mayhem, we are excited to find out what our fans think of Track Mayhem" added Dejan.

The founders' previous projects, Moto X Mayhem, Sled Mayhem and Bike Mayhem were downloaded more than 100 million times to-date.

Downloaded Track Mayhem for free here:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1450100332

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bestfreegames.trackmayhem

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGBK2ByDBAs

SOURCE Best Free Games