11.12.2021 02:00:00
Annual Changes to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).
The following 129 securities will be added to the Index:
|Exchange
|Ticker
|Company
|Nasdaq
|BTX
|Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|LXRX
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CRIS
|Curis, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|HBIO
|Harvard Bioscience, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|EYPT
|EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MTEM
|Molecular Templates, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VIRX
|Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AVXL
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
|Nasdaq
|INFI
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|HROW
|Harrow Health, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TNXP
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|Nasdaq
|CMRX
|Chimerix, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ADMA
|ADMA Biologics Inc
|Nasdaq
|SESN
|Sesen Bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CLSD
|Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PRQR
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Nasdaq
|ALPN
|Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ACRS
|Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NVCR
|NovoCure Limited
|Nasdaq
|MRUS
|Merus N.V.
|Nasdaq
|OCX
|Oncocyte Corporation
|Nasdaq
|CRVS
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|LPTX
|Leap Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OBSV
|ObsEva SA
|Nasdaq
|MBIO
|Mustang Bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OPTN
|OptiNose, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SLDB
|Solid Biosciences Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NRXP
|NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|EOLS
|Evolus, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|COGT
|Cogent Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MREO
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|Nasdaq
|AQST
|Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|EVLO
|Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VRCA
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GRTS
|Gritstone bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|INBX
|Inhibrx, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BCYC
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|Nasdaq
|CDAK
|Codiak BioSciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MIRM
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|IMPL
|Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MORF
|Morphic Holding, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OYST
|Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ETNB
|89bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PHAT
|Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FDMT
|4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CVAC
|CureVac N.V.
|Nasdaq
|HRMY
|Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VTRS
|Viatris Inc.
|Nasdaq
|QSI
|Quantum-Si Incorporated
|Nasdaq
|PMVP
|PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KYMR
|Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NAUT
|Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|DYN
|Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CCCC
|C4 Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|HUMA
|Humacyte, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ATHA
|Athira Pharma, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|LABP
|Landos Biopharma, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TSHA
|Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ONCR
|Oncorus, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PRAX
|Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CMPS
|COMPASS Pathways Plc
|Nasdaq
|PRLD
|Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated
|Nasdaq
|BOLT
|Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ABCM
|Abcam plc
|Nasdaq
|STTK
|Shattuck Labs, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KRON
|Kronos Bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ALGS
|Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AVIR
|Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OLMA
|Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SBTX
|Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MRVI
|Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BCAB
|BioAtla, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GRCL
|Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KNTE
|Kinnate Biopharma Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SEER
|Seer, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ME
|23andMe Holding Co.
|Nasdaq
|KMPH
|KemPharm, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BVS
|Bioventus Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SNSE
|Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SABS
|SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VOR
|Vor Biopharma Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ABCL
|AbCellera Biologics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CGEM
|Cullinan Oncology, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|DBTX
|Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CNTB
|Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited
|Nasdaq
|SANA
|Sana Biotechnology, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ACHL
|Achilles Therapeutics plc
|Nasdaq
|IKNA
|Ikena Oncology, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TERN
|Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|EWTX
|Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RXRX
|Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RXDX
|Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TIL
|Instil Bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|DSGN
|Design Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BMEA
|Biomea Fusion, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RAIN
|Rain Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ATAI
|ATAI Life Sciences N.V.
|Nasdaq
|CADL
|Candel Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|HOWL
|Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TALS
|Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CYT
|Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OMIC
|Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|DNAY
|Codex DNA, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CNTA
|Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc
|Nasdaq
|IMGO
|Imago BioSciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|IPSC
|Century Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SERA
|Sera Prognostics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RANI
|Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VERV
|Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|DAWN
|Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|JANX
|Janux Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TKNO
|Alpha Teknova, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GLUE
|Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RPID
|Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AVTE
|Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ERAS
|Erasca, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TNYA
|Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ICVX
|Icosavax, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|IMRX
|Immuneering Corporation
|Nasdaq
|RLYB
|Rallybio Corporation
|Nasdaq
|GRPH
|Graphite Bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ABOS
|Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|LYEL
|Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ABSI
|Absci Corporation
|Nasdaq
|NUVL
|Nuvalent, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OMGA
|Omega Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CRBU
|Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MXCT
|MaxCyte, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BLU
|BELLUS Health Inc.
As a result of the reconstitution, the following 21 securities will be removed from the Index:
|Exchange
|Ticker
|Company
|Nasdaq
|MNOV
|MediciNova, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ASMB
|Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CNCE
|Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ARDX
|Ardelyx, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CALA
|Calithera Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|XBIT
|XBiotech Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KALA
|Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VYGR
|Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ODT
|Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VYNE
|VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|UBX
|Unity Biotechnology, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OSMT
|Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
|Nasdaq
|ORTX
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|Nasdaq
|KLDO
|Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BCEL
|Atreca, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|APRE
|Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FUSN
|Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|INZY
|Inozyme Pharma, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TSVTV
|2seventy bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ANIP
|ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|DRNA
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
