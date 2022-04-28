Annual contract value grows 21 percent as profitability improves in Q1 2022

Total revenue grows 20 percent to $376 million

Gross margin improves to 77 percent

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, released its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

"Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation continues to be chosen by the most demanding enterprises," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "Our scalable architecture helps the world's leading organizations work smarter, unify experiences, and adapt instantly – so they're always ready for whatever is coming."

"As we get closer to the completion of the subscription transition, we are placing a greater emphasis on managing growth and profitability to become a Rule of 40 company," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "This is more important than ever given the current economic environment, and I'm pleased to see the progress our team is making in maintaining our ACV growth rate while improving margins."

Financial and performance metrics ([1])

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021

Change Total revenue $ 376,307

$ 313,499

20% Net (loss) - GAAP $ (379)

$ (6,617)

94% Net income - non-GAAP $ 50,174

$ 23,642

112% Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.00

$ (0.08)

100% Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 0.59

$ 0.27

119%



Three Months Ended March 31,

Change (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

Pega Cloud $ 90,317

$ 67,858

$ 22,459 33% Maintenance 79,716

75,561

4,155 5% Subscription services 170,033

143,419

26,614 19% Subscription license 137,533

111,509

26,024 23% Subscription 307,566

254,928

52,638 21% Perpetual license 7,440

5,452

1,988 36% Consulting 61,301

53,119

8,182 15% Total revenue $ 376,307

$ 313,499

$ 62,808 20%

_________________________ (1) See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2022. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (domestic), 1-412-317-5180 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542115&tp_key=f6987abb7b) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures is at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

reliance on key personnel;

global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including continued impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine ;

; reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;

compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;

foreign currency exchange rates;

the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, as well as intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q from the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of April 28, 2022.

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenue





Subscription services $ 170,033

$ 143,419 Subscription license 137,533

111,509 Perpetual license 7,440

5,452 Consulting 61,301

53,119 Total revenue 376,307

313,499 Cost of revenue





Subscription services 32,030

28,343 Subscription license 622

620 Perpetual license 34

30 Consulting 55,511

53,454 Total cost of revenue 88,197

82,447 Gross profit 288,110

231,052 Operating expenses





Selling and marketing 162,236

148,739 Research and development 71,490

62,442 General and administrative 35,764

18,270 Total operating expenses 269,490

229,451 Income from operations 18,620

1,601 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 2,876

(5,098) Interest income 207

153 Interest expense (1,946)

(1,880) (Loss) on capped call transactions (30,560)

(19,117) Other income, net 2,741

106 (Loss) before (benefit from) income taxes (8,062)

(24,235) (Benefit from) income taxes (7,683)

(17,618) Net (loss) $ (379)

$ (6,617) (Loss) per share





Basic $ —

$ (0.08) Diluted $ —

$ (0.08) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding





Basic 81,680

81,004 Diluted 81,680

81,004

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Change Net (loss) - GAAP $ (379)

$ (6,617)

94% Stock-based compensation (2) 28,227

30,100



Capped call transactions 30,560

19,117



Litigation 17,368

1,960



Convertible senior notes 719

673



Headquarters lease —

(3,417)



Amortization of intangible assets 972

1,002



Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (2,876)

5,098



Other (2,582)

12



Income tax effects (3) (21,835)

(24,286)



Net income - non-GAAP $ 50,174

$ 23,642

112%











Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.00

$ (0.08)

100% non-GAAP adjustments 0.59

0.35



Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 0.59

$ 0.27

119%











Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 81,680

81,004

1% non-GAAP Adjustments 2,743

5,129



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP 84,423

86,133

(2)%

(1) Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:





Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.

: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation. Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.

: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis. Litigation : Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

: Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Convertible senior notes : In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Headquarters lease : In February 2021, we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021, in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million, which was received in October 2021. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

: In February 2021, we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021, in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million, which was received in October 2021. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.

: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.

: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. Other : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions and evaluating potential acquisitions. In addition, incremental fees were incurred in the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. (2) Stock-based compensation:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Cost of revenue $ 6,378

$ 5,925 Selling and marketing 10,958

13,720 Research and development 7,346

6,770 General and administrative 3,545

3,685

$ 28,227

$ 30,100 Income tax benefit $ (5,311)

$ (5,991)

(3) Effective income tax rates:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 GAAP 95%

73% non-GAAP 22%

22%

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,771

$ 159,965 Marketable securities 199,401

202,814 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 332,172

362,779 Accounts receivable 171,181

182,717 Unbilled receivables 226,052

226,714 Other current assets 74,408

68,008 Total current assets 803,813

840,218 Unbilled receivables 135,975

129,789 Goodwill 82,031

81,923 Other long-term assets 516,661

541,601 Total assets $ 1,538,480

$ 1,593,531 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 18,628

$ 15,281 Accrued expenses 63,401

63,890 Accrued compensation and related expenses 54,804

120,946 Deferred revenue 290,873

275,844 Other current liabilities 7,309

9,443 Total current liabilities 435,015

485,404 Convertible senior notes, net 591,440

590,722 Operating lease liabilities 90,699

87,818 Other long-term liabilities 14,658

13,499 Total liabilities 1,131,812

1,177,443 Total stockholders' equity 406,668

416,088 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,538,480

$ 1,593,531

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Net (loss) $ (379)

$ (6,617) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by operating activities





Non-cash items 70,827

62,621 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (55,332)

(34,354) Cash provided by operating activities 15,116

21,650 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,082)

15,489 Cash (used in) financing activities (35,918)

(34,794) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (310)

(1,536) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (27,194)

809 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 159,965

171,899 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 132,771

$ 172,708

PEGASYSTEMS INC. ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE (in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for subscription license and Pega Cloud contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription transition.



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Change Pega Cloud $ 401,753

$ 282,389

$ 119,364 42% Maintenance 318,864

302,244

16,620 5% Subscription services 720,617

584,633

135,984 23% Subscription license 313,200

267,931

45,269 17%

$ 1,033,817

$ 852,564

$ 181,253 21%

PEGASYSTEMS INC. BACKLOG (in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts: As of March 31, 2022:



Subscription services

Subscription license

Perpetual license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 228,984

$ 329,857

$ 47,428

$ 7,281

$ 40,661

$ 654,211 55% 1-2 years 63,870

208,875

16,111

4,505

10,955

304,316 26% 2-3 years 33,617

106,156

2,422

2,252

3,876

148,323 13% Greater than 3 years 22,611

44,596

1,758

—

522

69,487 6%

$ 349,082

$ 689,484

$ 67,719

$ 14,038

$ 56,014

$ 1,176,337 100% % of Total 29%

59%

6%

1%

5%

100%

Change since March 31, 2021























$ 26,445

$ 125,168

$ 9,388

$ 3,760

$ 31,766

$ 196,527



8%

22%

16%

37%

131%

20%

As of March 31, 2021:

Subscription services

Subscription license

Perpetual license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 220,100

$ 252,104

$ 41,025

$ 9,649

$ 21,068

$ 543,946 55% 1-2 years 52,366

187,456

9,874

629

914

251,239 26% 2-3 years 33,337

91,861

7,055

—

1,756

134,009 14% Greater than 3 years 16,834

32,895

377

—

510

50,616 5%

$ 322,637

$ 564,316

$ 58,331

$ 10,278

$ 24,248

$ 979,810 100% % of Total 33%

58%

6%

1%

2%

100%



