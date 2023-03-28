Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 17:07:31

Annual Financial Report

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")

28 March 2023

Publication of the 2022 Annual Report

ICG has today published its 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements which may be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.icg.ie.

The 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements, will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin: https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy communications.

END

_________________________________________________________________________________

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer                Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer                Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

_________________________________________________________________________________

Media enquiries:        

Q4 Public Relations                                Tel: +353 1 475 1444     Email: press@q4pr.ie

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.