28.03.2024 17:00:00

Annual Financial Report

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")

28 March 2024

Publication of the 2023 Annual Report

ICG has today published its 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements which may be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.icg.ie.

The 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements, will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin: https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy communications.

END

_________________________________________________________________________________

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer                Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer                Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

_________________________________________________________________________________

Media enquiries:        

Q4 Public Relations                                Tel: +353 1 475 1444     Email: press@q4pr.ie


Nachrichten

