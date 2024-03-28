|
28.03.2024 17:00:00
Annual Financial Report
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")
28 March 2024
Publication of the 2023 Annual Report
ICG has today published its 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements which may be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.icg.ie.
The 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements, will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
Euronext Dublin: https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling
UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy communications.
END
_________________________________________________________________________________
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie
_________________________________________________________________________________
Media enquiries:
Q4 Public Relations Tel: +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.