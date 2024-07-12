12.07.2024 18:27:57

Annual Financial Report

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
LEI Number: 213800JKELS32V2OK421
12 July 2024

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the "Company")

Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Results announcement
The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. A summary of the information includes:

  • Loss in total shareholder value of 3.49 pence per share (-6.9% on opening Net asset value) (2023: gain of 0.15 pence per share)
  • Net asset value of 44.93 pence per share (2023: 50.88 pence per share)
  • £62.0 million fund size (2023: £71.0 million)
  • Dividends paid of 2.46 pence per share in the year (2023: 2.65 pence per share)
  • £1.6 million shares purchased during the year (2023: £1.4 million)
  • Annual General Meeting to be held virtually at noon on 17 September 2024

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting, are attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at:

www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC/31Mar2024.pdf

For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's website:

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC

or contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850

12 July 2024

Attachment


