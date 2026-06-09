Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.06.2026 17:00:05

Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

09-Jun-2026 / 16:00 GMT/BST

 

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")

 

Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that the following documents have today been published and are available on the Company's website at investors.moltenventures.com:

 

  • Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 (the "Annual Report");
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice of AGM"); and
  • Form of Proxy.

 

The Company's final results for the year ended 31 March 2026 were announced separately earlier today via RIS.

Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00 on 22 July 2026 at 4 More London Riverside, London, SE1 2AU.

 

Documents available via the National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the following documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

 

  • The Annual Report;
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting; and
  • Form of Proxy.

 

The Annual Report, the Notice of AGM and the Form of Proxy are also available on the Company's website at investors.moltenventures.com and will be posted to shareholders on or around 12 June 2026.

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

ir@molten.vc

 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

 

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

 

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £750 million to 31 March 2026.

 

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 430813
EQS News ID: 2342488

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
09.06.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
09.06.26
 Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
09.06.26
 ICEYE Series F financing (EQS Group)
28.05.26
 HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
27.05.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
20.05.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
19.05.26
 Notice of Full Year Results Presentations (EQS Group)
18.05.26
 Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut (EQS Group)