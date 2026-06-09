Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
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09.06.2026 17:00:05
Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")
Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that the following documents have today been published and are available on the Company's website at investors.moltenventures.com:
The Company's final results for the year ended 31 March 2026 were announced separately earlier today via RIS.
Annual General Meeting
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00 on 22 July 2026 at 4 More London Riverside, London, SE1 2AU.
Documents available via the National Storage Mechanism
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the following documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:
The Annual Report, the Notice of AGM and the Form of Proxy are also available on the Company's website at investors.moltenventures.com and will be posted to shareholders on or around 12 June 2026.
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £750 million to 31 March 2026.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|430813
|EQS News ID:
|2342488
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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