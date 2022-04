Annual General Meeting 2022: Tecan shareholders approve significant dividend increase

Männedorf, Switzerland, April 12, 2022 – The Annual General Meeting of Tecan Group AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) on April 12, 2022, approved a significant increase in the dividend and other proposals of the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting was held at the headquarters of the company, without personal attendance by shareholders. Voting rights could only be exercised through the independent proxy according to Art. 27 of the Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19).Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. They agreed to an increase in the dividend from CHF 2.30 to CHF 2.80 per registered share. Half of the dividend, i.e., CHF 1.40, will be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax. The payout will take place on April 20, 2022.