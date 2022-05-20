20.05.2022 07:00:36

Annual General Meeting 2022: Adval Tech shareholders approved all proposals

Annual General Meeting 2022: Adval Tech shareholders approved all proposals

Niederwangen, May 20, 2022, 7.00 a.m. The shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, which was held on May 19, 2022, without an audience. Among other things, they approved the dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share (CHF 1.00 as distribution from reserves from capital contributions and CHF 1.00 as ordinary dividend), as well as the future remuneration of members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management. They took note of and approved the Remuneration Report 2021 in a consultative vote. The current members of the Board of Directors René Rothen, Hans Dreier, Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori were re-elected for a further one-year ter m. The shareholders also confirmed René Rothen as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

Background information about the Adval Tech Group
Adding value through innovation that's what Adval Tech stands for. The Adval Tech Group is a global industrial supplier of technologically sophisticated components and subassemblies made of metal and plastic. It focuses on selected activities, especially in its main target market, the automotive industry. As a supplier and value-adding partner, Adval Tech covers the entire value chain from product development to prototyping, to mold and tool development, and through to component production and assembly. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Adval Tech Group operates a total of nine production plants. These are located in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, China, Malaysia, Mexico and Brazil.

 

Agenda
End of August 2022, announcement of semi-annual results 2022

 

Contact
Markus Reber, CFO, phone +41 31 980 82 70, markus.reber@advaltech.com
Valeria Poretti, Head Corporate HR/Communication, phone +41 31 980 82 66, valeria.poretti@advaltech.com

 

Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this media release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.


