20.05.2022 07:00:36
Annual General Meeting 2022: Adval Tech shareholders approved all proposals
Adval Tech Management AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Niederwangen, May 20, 2022, 7.00 a.m. The shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, which was held on May 19, 2022, without an audience. Among other things, they approved the dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share (CHF 1.00 as distribution from reserves from capital contributions and CHF 1.00 as ordinary dividend), as well as the future remuneration of members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management. They took note of and approved the Remuneration Report 2021 in a consultative vote. The current members of the Board of Directors René Rothen, Hans Dreier, Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori were re-elected for a further one-year ter m. The shareholders also confirmed René Rothen as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.
Background information about the Adval Tech Group
Contact
Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this media release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adval Tech Management AG
|Freiburgstrasse 556
|3172 Niederwangen
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.advaltech.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008967926
|Valor:
|896792
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1357331
