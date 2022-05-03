|
03.05.2022 17:45:43
Annual General Meeting 2022: Shareholders approve all proposals
|
INVESTIS Holding SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Today's Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA took place without the physical presence of shareholders at the company's head office. The independent proxy duly represented all voting rights with a presence quota of 92.9% of the share capital.
All proposals of the Board of Directors to the General Assembly were approved with a high degree of consent. All members of the Board of Directors (Stéphane Bonvin, Albert Baehny and Christian Gellerstad) and its Chairman (Thomas Vettiger) were confirmed in office. The proposal to distribute a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was also approved.
At the following constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors, the composition of the Audit Committee was confirmed unchanged (Christian Gellerstad, Chair, and Thomas Vettiger). Furthermore, Albert Baehny was also confirmed in his office as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for another year.
The Annual General Meeting 2023 of Investis Holding SA will take place on 3 May 2023 in Zurich.
Agenda
Investor Relations/Media
Laurence Bienz, Head Investor & Media Relations
About Investis Group
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INVESTIS Holding SA
|Neumühlequai 6
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 201 7242
|E-mail:
|laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325094297
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1342569
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1342569 03.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Investis Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.22
|Generalversammlung 2022: Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|Annual General Meeting 2022: Shareholders approve all proposals (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|Excellent profitability and continuous cashflow generation (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|Ausgezeichnete Rentabilität und kontinuierliche Cashflow Generierung (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|Investis acquires Aatest AG - a specialist in the detection of asbestos (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|Investis erwirbt Aatest AG - Spezialist im Nachweis von Asbest (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|Investis mit neuer Führungsorganisation im Segment Real Estate Services (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|Investis with new management organisation in the Real Estate Services segment (EQS Group)