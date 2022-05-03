+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 17:45:43

Annual General Meeting 2022: Shareholders approve all proposals

INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting 2022: Shareholders approve all proposals

03.05.2022 / 17:45

Today's Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA took place without the physical presence of shareholders at the company's head office. The independent proxy duly represented all voting rights with a presence quota of 92.9% of the share capital.

All proposals of the Board of Directors to the General Assembly were approved with a high degree of consent. All members of the Board of Directors (Stéphane Bonvin, Albert Baehny and Christian Gellerstad) and its Chairman (Thomas Vettiger) were confirmed in office. The proposal to distribute a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was also approved.

At the following constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors, the composition of the Audit Committee was confirmed unchanged (Christian Gellerstad, Chair, and Thomas Vettiger). Furthermore, Albert Baehny was also confirmed in his office as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for another year.

The Annual General Meeting 2023 of Investis Holding SA will take place on 3 May 2023 in Zurich.

Agenda
31 August 2022     Publication of 2022 half-year results
3 Mai 2023            2023 Annual General Meeting

Investor Relations/Media

Laurence Bienz, Head Investor & Media Relations
Telefon: +41 58 201 72 42, e-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group
Founded in 1994, Investis Group is a leading real estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate Services.
The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,735 million as of 31 December 2021. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known brands.
INVESTIS has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2016 (symbol: IREN, security number: 32509429, ISIN CH0325094297). For further information: www.investisgroup.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1342569

 
End of News EQS News Service

1342569  03.05.2022 

