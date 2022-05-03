Annual General Meeting 2022: Shareholders approve all proposals

Today's Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA took place without the physical presence of shareholders at the company's head office. The independent proxy duly represented all voting rights with a presence quota of 92.9% of the share capital.

All proposals of the Board of Directors to the General Assembly were approved with a high degree of consent. All members of the Board of Directors (Stéphane Bonvin, Albert Baehny and Christian Gellerstad) and its Chairman (Thomas Vettiger) were confirmed in office. The proposal to distribute a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was also approved.

At the following constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors, the composition of the Audit Committee was confirmed unchanged (Christian Gellerstad, Chair, and Thomas Vettiger). Furthermore, Albert Baehny was also confirmed in his office as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for another year.

The Annual General Meeting 2023 of Investis Holding SA will take place on 3 May 2023 in Zurich.