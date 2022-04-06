Annual General Meeting 2022 – Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

Steinhausen, April 6, 2022 – At today’s Annual General Meeting of Schweiter Technologies AG in Zug, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

In particular, the shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 40 per bearer share. The dividend will be paid out as of April 12, 2022.





Beat Siegrist, Heinz Baumgartner, Daniel Bossard, Vanessa Frey, Jacques Sanche, Lars van der Haegen and Stephan Widrig were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and, additionally, Beat Siegrist was confirmed as Chairman. Furthermore, Jacques Sanche and Vanessa Frey were re-elected and Daniel Bossard was elected to the Compensation Committee. In the constitutive meeting following the Annual General Meeting, Jacques Sanche was elected Chairman of the Compensation Committee.

The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Board of Directors for their term of office up to the 2023 Annual General Meeting and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Management for the 2023 financial year.

For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF)