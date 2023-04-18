|
18.04.2023 17:45:00
Annual General Meeting 2023: Tecan shareholders endorse all motions proposed by the Board of Directors
Männedorf, Switzerland, April 18, 2023 – The Annual General Meeting of the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) endorsed all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. They agreed to an increase in the dividend from CHF 2.80 to CHF 2.90 per registered share. Half of the dividend, i.e., CHF 1.45, will be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax. The payout will take place on April 24, 2023.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Tecan Group AG"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Tecan Group AG"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!