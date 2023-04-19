Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 18:10:16

Annual general meeting 2023: all proposals of the board of directors approved

Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual general meeting 2023: all proposals of the board of directors approved

19.04.2023 / 18:10 CET/CEST

At todays annual general meeting (AGM) of Bucher Industries AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 13.00 per registered share. 154 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 76.64% of the votes were represented.

At the annual general meeting, which was held at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, the Group reported that 2022 had been a very successful financial year in which, thanks to the hard work of the employees, sales and profit for the year were again up substantially. The company also provided information on a wide range of measures implemented at various sites last year to reduce the Group's carbon footprint.

 

The shareholders then approved all the proposals of the board of directors. They confirmed all the members of the board of directors and of the compensation committee who were standing for election and re-elected Philip Mosimann as chairman of the board of directors. Urs Kaufmann was elected as a new member of the board of directors and as a new member of the compensation committee.

 

Valentin Vogt, who has served since 2014 as a member of the board of directors, did not stand for re-election. On behalf of the board, the chairman thanked him for his dedicated service, in particular during his many years as chairman of the compensation committee.

 

The annual general meeting approved the remuneration of the members of the board of directors and of group management.

 

The approved dividend of CHF 13.00 per registered share takes into account a consistent dividend policy, the profit for the year, the solid financial position as well as further internal and external investment opportunities. The dividend will be paid out to the shareholders on 25 April 2023. The share will trade ex-dividend from 21 April 2023 onwards.

 

Finally, the general meeting approved the proposed amendments to the articles of association, including the possibility of holding a virtual general meeting. However, the Group still plans to hold physical annual general meetings as a rule.

 

The next ordinary annual general meeting of Bucher Industries AG will be held on 18 April 2024, starting at 3.30 p.m., at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, Switzerland.

 

The following documents relating to the 2023 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at bucherindustries.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:

On 27 April 2023, Bucher Industries will publish a press release on the Group sales of the first quarter of 2023.

 

Contact for shareholders
T +41 58 750 15 00
ir@bucherindustries.com

Contact for investors and financial analysts
Manuela Suter, CFO
T +41 58 750 15 50
ir@bucherindustries.com

Contact for media
Saskia Rusch, Head of Group Communications
T +41 58 750 15 40
media@bucherindustries.com

_________

Simply great machines
Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The companys operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages, as well as automation solutions. The companys shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at bucherindustries.com.

Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Bucher Industries AG
Murzlenstrasse 80
8166 Niederweningen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 750 15 00
E-mail: info@bucherindustries.com
Internet: www.bucherindustries.com
ISIN: CH0002432174
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1612139

 
End of News EQS News Service

1612139  19.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612139&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bucher Industries AGmehr Nachrichten