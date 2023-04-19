Annual general meeting 2023: all proposals of the board of directors approved

At todays annual general meeting (AGM) of Bucher Industries AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 13.00 per registered share. 154 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 76.64% of the votes were represented.

At the annual general meeting, which was held at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, the Group reported that 2022 had been a very successful financial year in which, thanks to the hard work of the employees, sales and profit for the year were again up substantially. The company also provided information on a wide range of measures implemented at various sites last year to reduce the Group's carbon footprint.

The shareholders then approved all the proposals of the board of directors. They confirmed all the members of the board of directors and of the compensation committee who were standing for election and re-elected Philip Mosimann as chairman of the board of directors. Urs Kaufmann was elected as a new member of the board of directors and as a new member of the compensation committee.

Valentin Vogt, who has served since 2014 as a member of the board of directors, did not stand for re-election. On behalf of the board, the chairman thanked him for his dedicated service, in particular during his many years as chairman of the compensation committee.

The annual general meeting approved the remuneration of the members of the board of directors and of group management.

The approved dividend of CHF 13.00 per registered share takes into account a consistent dividend policy, the profit for the year, the solid financial position as well as further internal and external investment opportunities. The dividend will be paid out to the shareholders on 25 April 2023. The share will trade ex-dividend from 21 April 2023 onwards.

Finally, the general meeting approved the proposed amendments to the articles of association, including the possibility of holding a virtual general meeting. However, the Group still plans to hold physical annual general meetings as a rule.

The next ordinary annual general meeting of Bucher Industries AG will be held on 18 April 2024, starting at 3.30 p.m., at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, Switzerland.

The following documents relating to the 2023 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at bucherindustries.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:

Notice of the annual general meeting

The minutes of the annual general meeting will be published in due course.

On 27 April 2023, Bucher Industries will publish a press release on the Group sales of the first quarter of 2023.