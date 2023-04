Annual General Meeting 2023 minutes

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 543

April 28th, 2023





MINUTES FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023



Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the minutes from the Annual General Meeting on April 19th, 2023.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Attachment