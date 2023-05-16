|
16.05.2023 19:06:07
Annual General Meeting 2023 : MINUTES
The Annual General Meeting 2023 of BW Ideol AS was held on 16 May 2023. All proposed resolutions were resolved. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.
For further information, please contact:
Nicolas de Kerangal
Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer
+33 (0) 7 76 87 70 08
About BW Ideol: BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline including 1GW under development in Scotland and is supported by BW Offshore's extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BW Ideol AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu BW Ideol AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BW Ideol AS Registered Shs
|0,84
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX überspringt Jahreshoch -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte Asiens konnten am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.