28.03.2023 18:00:10
Annual General Meeting 2023: Shareholders approve all proposals
Ordinary dividend of CHF 0.40 per share decided | financial statements 2022 approved | Existing members of Board of Directors confirmed for further term | Raymond Cron elected as new Member of the Board of Directors | Changes to Articles of Association approved
Glattpark (Opfikon), 28 March 2023 On Tuesday, Implenia Ltd.s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was held in person for the first time since the pandemic, overwhelmingly approved all of the Board of Directors proposals. Shareholders voted by a majority of 99.68% to approve an ordinary dividend payment of CHF 0.40 per share. They also discharged Members of the Board of Directors and Management for their actions in 2022, approved the Annual Report 2022, financial statements and consolidated financial statements, and approved the Remuneration Report 2022 in a consultative vote. Shareholders additionally approved the maximum total remuneration paid to Members of the Board of Directors for the period between the AGM 2023 and the AGM 2024, as well as the maximum total compensation for management in fiscal year 2024.
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,600 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
