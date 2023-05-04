|
Frauenfeld, 4 May 2023
Press release
Annual General Meeting 2023: Zur Rose Group AG to be renamed DocMorris AG (stock exchange ticker symbol DOCM)
For the first time since 2019, the Annual General Meeting was again held with shareholders attending in person at the Kongresshaus in Zurich. A total of 3,617,468 share votes, corresponding to 26.8 per cent of the share capital or 46.4 per cent of the voting capital, were represented on site or by independent proxy.
The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals that were discussed. It approved the creation of a capital band and new conditional capital for financing and other purposes as well as the increase of the conditional capital for employee participations. All members and the Chairman of the Board of Directors were confirmed in office. The General Meeting also approved the total amounts for the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.
Furthermore, the proposal to change the name of Zur Rose Group AG to DocMorris AG was approved. The stock exchange ticker symbol on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be "DOCM". The renaming is expected to take place on 11 May 2023.
Prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to withdraw agenda items 4.2 and 4.3. The virtual general meeting and setting the threshold for proposing agenda items at the level of the legal minimum did not find a majority. Zur Rose will enter into discussions with major shareholders and the proxy advisors in order to present a proposal that will find broad acceptance at the next general meeting.
The detailed voting results will be available from 5 May 2023 under the following link: https://ir.zurrosegroup.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meeting
