Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting 2023: Zur Rose Group AG to be renamed DocMorris AG (stock exchange ticker symbol DOCM)



04.05.2023 / 20:45 CET/CEST





Frauenfeld, 4 May 2023

Press release

Annual General Meeting 2023: Zur Rose Group AG to be renamed DocMorris AG (stock exchange ticker symbol DOCM)

For the first time since 2019, the Annual General Meeting was again held with shareholders attending in person at the Kongresshaus in Zurich. A total of 3,617,468 share votes, corresponding to 26.8 per cent of the share capital or 46.4 per cent of the voting capital, were represented on site or by independent proxy.

The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals that were discussed. It approved the creation of a capital band and new conditional capital for financing and other purposes as well as the increase of the conditional capital for employee participations. All members and the Chairman of the Board of Directors were confirmed in office. The General Meeting also approved the total amounts for the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

Furthermore, the proposal to change the name of Zur Rose Group AG to DocMorris AG was approved. The stock exchange ticker symbol on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be "DOCM". The renaming is expected to take place on 11 May 2023.

Prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to withdraw agenda items 4.2 and 4.3. The virtual general meeting and setting the threshold for proposing agenda items at the level of the legal minimum did not find a majority. Zur Rose will enter into discussions with major shareholders and the proxy advisors in order to present a proposal that will find broad acceptance at the next general meeting.

The detailed voting results will be available from 5 May 2023 under the following link: https://ir.zurrosegroup.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meeting

Investors and analyst contact

Dr. Daniel Grigat, Group Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact

Lisa Lüthi, Group Director Communications

Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

Agenda

17 August 2023 2023 Half-Year Results (11 a.m. CEST: Conference Call/Webcast) 19 October 2023 Q3/2023 Trading Update

Zur Rose Group

The Swiss-based Zur Rose Group is well positioned in the fields of e-commerce pharmacy, marketplace and professional health with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. As Germany's largest e-commerce pharmacy, it operates DocMorris, the best-known health platform. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands, with a capacity of 27 million parcels per year. In Southern Europe, the Group operates the leading marketplace for health and personal care products. With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers patients, customers and partners a broad range of products and services. In doing so, Zur Rose is pursuing its vision of creating a world for everyone to manage their health in one click. In 2022, about 2,700 employees in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France generated an external revenue of CHF 1,837 million serving around 10 million active customers. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information, please visit zurrosegroup.com.