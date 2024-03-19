19.03.2024 11:54:34

Annual General Meeting 2024

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 554
March 19th, 2024


NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the annual general meeting for the company will be held on April 10th, 2024, at 13.00 at:

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S
Selandia Park 2
4100 Ringsted

The notice is in accordance with the company's financial calendar. The notice has been
submitted in accordance with the company's Articles of Association § 3.

Glunz & Jensen will update its website just prior to the annual general meeting and the upload will contain the presentation intended for the annual general meeting.

The documents are attached to this notice and further information can be obtained on the
company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com).

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

