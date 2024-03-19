|
19.03.2024 11:54:34
Annual General Meeting 2024
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Public announcement no. 554
March 19th, 2024
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the annual general meeting for the company will be held on April 10th, 2024, at 13.00 at:
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S
Selandia Park 2
4100 Ringsted
The notice is in accordance with the company's financial calendar. The notice has been
submitted in accordance with the company's Articles of Association § 3.
Glunz & Jensen will update its website just prior to the annual general meeting and the upload will contain the presentation intended for the annual general meeting.
The documents are attached to this notice and further information can be obtained on the
company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com).
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
Attachments
- Indkaldelse til generalforsamling - notice to general meeting 2024
- GJ Annual report 2023
- GJ Remuneration report 2023
- UK Registration form 2024
- UK Proxy form 2024
- UK Postal Vote 2024
- DK Tilmelding 2024
- DK Fuldmagt 2024
- DK Brevstemme 2024
