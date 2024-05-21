Annual General Meeting 2024 – Minutes

The Annual General Meeting 2024 of BW Energy Limited was held today. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.

With reference to AGM 2024 minutes, BW Energy is pleased to announce two new board members, Mr. Darrell McKenna and Mr. Alan Dowokpor.



Darrell McKenna

Darrell McKenna is currently the Executive Chairman on the Board of Samson Oil and Gas/Springline Energy and a technical advisor to engineering and field staff in Samson Oil and Gas/Springline Energy.

Mr. McKenna has over 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in various engineering and leadership roles of a wide range of companies within the energy sector, including Mobil, Schlumberger, Hess, Kosmos Energy and Oracle Energy.

Mr. McKenna holds a degree in Petroleum Engineering (with honors) from the Montana School of Mineral Science and Technology (Montana Tech) in Butte, Montana.

Alan Dowokpor

Alan Dowokpor is currently Deputy Chair and a member of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee of the Board of Harwich Haven Authority (a major UK Trust Port).

Mr. Dowokpor has over 30 years of global, strategic, operations and business leadership experience in the oil and gas industry with a focus on upstream exploration, production, and development from BP and Tullow Oil.

Mr. Dowokpor holds a Masters degree in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College, London.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company’s assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

