28.06.2024 16:11:57

Annual General Meeting 2024 minutes

28 June 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA was held in Oslo on 28 June 2024. The minutes from the meeting are attached.

+ + +

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no

+ + +

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo

Attachment


