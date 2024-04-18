Annual General Meeting 2024: Tecan shareholders endorse all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

Increase in the dividend from CHF 2.90 to CHF 3.00 per share

Monica Manotas elected as additional independent member of the Board of Directors

Lukas Braunschweiler, Myra Eskes, Oliver Fetzer, Matthias Gillner, Karen Huebscher, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak re-elected as members of the Board of Directors

Lukas Braunschweiler confirmed by shareholders as Chair of the Board

Myra Eskes, Oliver Fetzer, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak confirmed as members of the Compensation Committee

Various amendments to the Articles of Incorporation approved

All proposals relating to compensation approved

Approval of the Report on Non-Financial Matters 2023 (Sustainability Report)

Männedorf, Switzerland, April 18, 2024 – The Annual General Meeting of the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) endorsed all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. They agreed to an increase in the dividend from CHF 2.90 to CHF 3.00 per registered share. Half of the dividend, i.e., CHF 1.50, will be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax. The payout will take place on April 24, 2024.

The shareholders elected Monica Manotas as an additional independent member of the Tecan Board of Directors. With her many years of international experience in the life science industry and her proven expertise in finance, the industrial engineer with Colombian and US citizenship will strengthen the Board in a variety of ways. All current members of the Board of Directors were confirmed by the shareholders for a term of one year: Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler, Myra Eskes, Dr. Oliver Fetzer, Matthias Gillner, Dr. Karen Huebscher, Dr. Christa Kreuzburg and Dr. Daniel R. Marshak. Lukas Braunschweiler was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors. The shareholders confirmed Myra Eskes, Oliver Fetzer, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak as members of the Compensation Committee.

Shareholders approved a number of amendments to the Articles of Incorporation. These are intended to adapt the Articles of Incorporation to the revised corporate law and take account of current best practices in the area of corporate governance. The Articles of Incorporation now allow future General Meetings to be held virtually if necessary. To ensure a broad range of skills and appropriate diversity on the Tecan Board of Directors, the maximum number of Board members was increased from seven to eight. Tecan has also expanded the definition of its corporate purpose in order to anchor the pursuit of sustainable value creation in the Articles of Incorporation.

Other proposals also approved

The shareholders voted on the conditions governing the compensation of the Board of Directors and Management Board for the following fiscal year. They made a binding decision to endorse the proposed maximum total amount of compensation for fiscal year 2025 and also, for the Board of Directors, for the period until the 2025 Annual General Meeting. The 2023 Compensation Report, which was submitted for an advisory vote, was also accepted by shareholders.

For the first time, Tecan submitted a report on non-financial matters for 2023 to the Annual General Meeting for approval. The company is thus fulfilling a new legal requirement and increasing the transparency and commitment of its sustainability reporting. This report was also approved by the shareholders.

Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, was reappointed as the statutory auditors for fiscal year 2024.

Shareholders approved the motion proposed by the Board of Directors to appoint Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as the independent proxy for the period up to the close of the Tecan Group 39th Annual General Meeting in 2025.

Key upcoming dates

The 2024 Interim Report will be published on August 13, 2024.

The Capital Markets Day will take place on October 22, 2024.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,500 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2023, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,074 million (USD 1,194 million; EUR 1,108 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

