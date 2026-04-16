Annual general meeting 2026: all proposals of the board of directors approved; Stefan Scheiber elected chairman of the board

At today’s annual general meeting of Bucher Industries AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 11.00 per registered share. 224 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 73.10% of the votes were represented.

At the annual general meeting, which was held today at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, the Group reported that 2025 had been a solid financial year, characterised by a strong cash flow and a robust financial situation despite the challenging economic policy environment. The shareholders approved all of the proposals put forward by the board of directors. They confirmed all the members of the board of directors standing for election and elected Stefan Scheiber, a member of the board of directors since 2022, as chairman to succeed Urs Kaufmann. Jacques Sanche stepped down after ten successful years as CEO. On behalf of the board of directors, group management and the Hauser family, Urs Kaufmann and Jacques Sanche were thanked for the successful further development of the Group and their dedication, and the shareholders bid them farewell with great applause. Matthias Kümmerle, division president of Bucher Emhart Glass up until the end of 2025, will assume the role of CEO effective 17 April 2026.

The approved dividend of CHF 11.00 per registered share takes into account a consistent dividend policy, the profit for the year, the outlook for the current year as well as further internal and external investment opportunities. The dividend will be paid out to the shareholders on 22 April 2026. The share will trade ex-dividend from 20 April 2026 onwards. The proposal of the board of directors for the reduction of the share capital by cancelling the 410’000 treasury registered shares repurchased under the share buyback programme was approved.

The following documents relating to the 2026 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at bucherindustries.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:

The minutes of the annual general meeting will be published in due course

On 28 April 2026, Bucher Industries will publish a press release on the Group sales of the first quarter of 2026.